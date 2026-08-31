Two vehicles stolen in Salisbury amid break-in spree

Several vehicles were broken into and two were stolen during a series of related incidents in North Canaan and Salisbury overnight Thursday, Aug. 27, into Friday, Aug. 28, according to state police.
Trooper Spencer Bronson, North Canaan’s resident state trooper, announced in a Facebook post Friday that several vehicles in the Barlow Street area had been entered and rummaged through. There were similar reports from residents in Salisbury.
Meanwhile, two vehicles were stolen in Salisbury, although one was recovered in Torrington on Friday, according to the Torrington Police Dept.
State police are seeking three suspects believed to be connected to the incidents.
Troop B released surveillance images of the three suspects recorded at a Torrington gas station between 6:08 and 6:19 a.m. Friday.
The images show the suspects inside and outside the gas station.
Meanwhile, home-surveillance footage, obtained by The Lakeville Journal, recorded shortly after 5 a.m. Friday on Factory Street in Salisbury shows three vehicles traveling from Factory Street onto Bunker Hill Road one after another. About 2½ minutes later, the vehicles returned and stopped across the street from the home. It isn’t clear whether these included the two stolen vehicles.
The footage then shows three people moving through the neighborhood with flashlights and shining them into vehicles. Two individuals then approached the homeowner’s driveway where the camera was located. Footage from another angle shows one person searching inside a vehicle with a flashlight while another unsuccessfully attempts to enter a second vehicle in the driveway.
The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, said nothing appeared to have been taken from the vehicle that was entered, even though his sunglasses and a small amount of cash were plainly visible inside.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop B at 860-626-1820. The investigation remains ongoing.
State police reminded residents that vehicle burglaries and thefts are often crimes of opportunity.
Troopers advised residents to lock their homes and vehicles, make sure surveillance and security systems are functioning, and report suspicious activity without confronting or approaching anyone.