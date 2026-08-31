Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
crime

Two vehicles stolen in Salisbury amid break-in spree

Three suspects in car theft caught on surveillance at local gas station

Photos shared on Facebook by state police at Troop B in North Canaan show three suspects in a car theft and break-in spree that occurred in Salisbury and Falls Village early Friday morning, Aug. 28. Anyone with information is asked to contact the station.

Connecticut State Police Troop B

Several vehicles were broken into and two were stolen during a series of related incidents in North Canaan and Salisbury overnight Thursday, Aug. 27, into Friday, Aug. 28, according to state police.

Trooper Spencer Bronson, North Canaan’s resident state trooper, announced in a Facebook post Friday that several vehicles in the Barlow Street area had been entered and rummaged through. There were similar reports from residents in Salisbury.

Meanwhile, two vehicles were stolen in Salisbury, although one was recovered in Torrington on Friday, according to the Torrington Police Dept.

State police are seeking three suspects believed to be connected to the incidents.

Troop B released surveillance images of the three suspects recorded at a Torrington gas station between 6:08 and 6:19 a.m. Friday.

The images show the suspects inside and outside the gas station.

Meanwhile, home-surveillance footage, obtained by The Lakeville Journal, recorded shortly after 5 a.m. Friday on Factory Street in Salisbury shows three vehicles traveling from Factory Street onto Bunker Hill Road one after another. About 2½ minutes later, the vehicles returned and stopped across the street from the home. It isn’t clear whether these included the two stolen vehicles.

The footage then shows three people moving through the neighborhood with flashlights and shining them into vehicles. Two individuals then approached the homeowner’s driveway where the camera was located. Footage from another angle shows one person searching inside a vehicle with a flashlight while another unsuccessfully attempts to enter a second vehicle in the driveway.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, said nothing appeared to have been taken from the vehicle that was entered, even though his sunglasses and a small amount of cash were plainly visible inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop B at 860-626-1820. The investigation remains ongoing.

State police reminded residents that vehicle burglaries and thefts are often crimes of opportunity.

Troopers advised residents to lock their homes and vehicles, make sure surveillance and security systems are functioning, and report suspicious activity without confronting or approaching anyone.

Alec Linden
crime

Latest News

Housatonic tops Torrington 2-0 in soccer scrimmage

Gustavo Portillo heads the soccer ball

Gustavo Portillo goes for a header

Riley Klein

TORRINGTON -- The Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys varsity soccer team opened its 2026 preseason with a confident, high‑energy showing in Torrington Friday, Aug. 28.

HVRHS scored a pair of second-half goals against Torrington High School and maintained a clean sheet defensively in the scrimmage. The friendly match was played on a sunny afternoon at Robert Frost Athletic Complex with the temperature around 79 degrees.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs sports

Bear Mountain rescue prompts warning about hiking preparedness

Undermountain Trail

An after-dark rescue on the Undermountain Trail on Monday, Aug. 24 prompted officials to warn unprepared hikers from setting out close to sundown.

Alec Linden

SALISBURY — A nighttime rescue involving approximately 18 emergency responders has prompted local officials to warn hikers against entering the Bear Mountain area without adequate supplies or enough time to return before dark.

Crews were dispatched to the Undermountain Trail trailhead on Undermountain Road shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, after two hikers called 911 to report that one of them, a 62-year-old woman, was experiencing numbness on one side of her body.

Keep ReadingShow less
rescue

“The Divine Sister” comes to Sharon Playhouse for one-night benefit

“The Divine Sister” comes to Sharon Playhouse for one-night benefit
Playwright and performer Charles Busch is “The Divine Sister.”
Provided

Continuing a popular tradition, the Sharon Playhouse will present a one-performance-only staged reading of “The Divine Sister,” another riotous comic romp by the acclaimed playwright and performer Charles Busch, on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.

The play is a wild and witty homage to Hollywood films that feature nuns — from “The Song of Bernadette” and “The Bells of St. Mary’s” to “The Singing Nun” and “The Sound of Music.” It is classic Charles Busch: wickedly funny, gloriously over-the-top and overflowing with theatrical joy.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

KK Kozik sees things differently

KK Kozik sees things differently

KK Kozik in her studio

Natalia Zukerman
Maybe it takes the ability to interpret what you’re looking at to really see.
— KK Kozik

KK Kozik has a theory about getting older.

“I don’t think you have eyes to see until you have eyes to see,” said the painter. “And maybe it takes the ability to interpret what you’re looking at to really see, and maybe that’s what comes with wisdom.”

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Lakeville Open Horse Show returns for 69th year

Lakeville Open Horse Show returns for 69th year

Jazzmine Bone and A Stitch in Tyme power through the Gambler’s Choice run during the 2024 Lakeville Open.

Caitlin Von Graf

For nearly seven decades, the Lakeville Open Horse Show has brought riders, horses and spectators together for a day of competition and community.

This year’s show takes place on Sunday, Aug. 30, at Riga Meadow at Coole Park, 1031 Bengal Amenia Road in Millbrook.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

A new home for contemporary music in Connecticut

A new home for contemporary music in Connecticut

This year, the ARChive of Contemporary Music, or ARC, is moving its collection to a permanent home in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

ARC is somewhat hard to imagine. Comprised mainly of huge collections from musicians, archivists, and DJs, it has compiled more than three million sound recordings, consisting of over 90 million songs.

Keep ReadingShow less
community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.