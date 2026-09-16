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remembering sept. 11

Kent honors local man, all victims lost on 9/11

Kent honors local man, all victims lost on 9/11

Members of the KFD Honor Guard salute during the town’s 9/11 remembrance outside Town Hall on Sept. 11.

Lans Christensen

KENT — Peter Gadiel lost his son, James, in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. At Kent’s 25th anniversary remembrance on Sept. 11, he spoke about missing him every day.

James Gadiel, 23, was a Kent native and a graduate of Kent Center School and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. He worked for Cantor Fitzgerald on the 103rd floor of the World Trade Center’s North Tower, which was struck by a hijacked plane.

Gadiel described his son as a “bright, gentle soul.”

He also expressed frustration that terrorism remains a threat and questioned whether enough has been done to prevent those associated with it from entering the country.

“Where is the justice for my son and for the parents of all the firefighters who lost their lives that day and in the aftermath?” he asked.

The remembrance was held in front of Town Hall, where a large crowd witnessed the lowering of the flag to half-staff, the playing of bagpipes, an invocation and benediction by the Rev. Richard Clark and several speeches. Members of the Kent Volunteer Fire Department and Kent Volunteer Ambulance Corps attended, along with many veterans.

First Selectman Eric Epstein welcomed those gathered.

He said, “Today we gather to remember a dark day that changed our world…In that moment of shock, we saw the true character of our people. First responders ran into burning buildings without a second thought. Strangers helped strangers find safety, give blood and comfort one another. Evil showed its worst face, but America responded with its best.”

Martin Lindenmayer, a veteran and former first selectman, noted that 403 firefighters, Port Authority police officers and New York Police Department officers died that day.

“They knew the danger, but they went in anyway,” he said, “showing us something about the character of ordinary Americans who put the lives of others ahead of their own.”

He also spoke about the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have answered the call to military service since then, deploying to countries around the world as part of the Global War on Terror. He urged citizens to use the 25th anniversary of the attacks “as an ongoing call to action to be sure the country is prepared to face enemies, both foreign and domestic, that seek to destroy our way of life.”

Kent Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Sneller said firefighters understand the call to serve.

“On that day, our brothers and sisters demonstrated the highest traditions of the fire service. They climbed the stairs not because they were unaware of the danger, but because people needed help.”

He said their courage continues to guide today’s firefighters. They honor the memories of those lost not only with words, he said, but also through how they conduct themselves.

“Let us remember the names, the faces and the lives behind the numbers,” he said. “Let us teach future generations about the courage shown that day. And let us honor those we lost by choosing unity over division, service over selfishness and hope over fear.”

Sneller concluded by offering the department’s deepest respect and gratitude.

“We remember. We honor. We will never forget.”

Firefighter Carter Sneller read “A Fireman’s Prayer,” and ambulance Chief Mary Ann Van Valkenburg read “An EMS Prayer.”

A bell was rung seven times at the end of the ceremony, marking the two plane strikes on the World Trade Center, the attack on the Pentagon, the collapse of the South Tower, the crash in Shanksville, the collapse of the North Tower and, for the first time, a moment of silence for those who later died from 9/11-related illnesses.

Ruth Epstein
Reporter
remembering sept. 11

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