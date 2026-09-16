Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
remembering sept. 11

Sharon remembrance honors courage, unity of 9/11

Sharon remembrance honors courage, unity of 9/11

Sharon Volunteer Fire Department member Todd Anderson recounts going to Ground Zero to help on Sept. 13, 2001, during the town’s 25th anniversary remembrance on Friday, Sept. 11.

Ruth Epstein

SHARON — The 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, brought out stories of courage, heartbreak and hope.

Those who gathered at the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department’s remembrance ceremony heard from Todd Anderson, a firefighter who vowed to help others when he heard about the planes crashing into the World Trade Center towers.

A member of the fire company at the time, he and a fellow firefighter from another department decided to travel to Manhattan on Sept. 13. “Those were our brothers and sisters trapped in that rubble,” he said.

While there was much tragedy to confront, Anderson also spoke of the kindness they encountered that day. They left from the Wassaic, N.Y., train station, and when the conductor learned they were going to help, he said there would be no charge for the trip.

Arriving at Grand Central, they followed some New York City police officers, who showed them to a bus headed to Ground Zero.

“When we got a few blocks away, we changed into our work clothes and walked to the site,” remembered Anderson. “They welcomed us with open arms and no questions asked. Out of respect for the victims, I won’t describe what we saw at the makeshift morgues.”

After their last task, a police officer drove them back to Grand Central in a cruiser, with lights and sirens blasting. “I thought that was remarkable that he’d do that for us.”

Becoming emotional, Anderson said, “If you could make anything good from it, I’ll always remember the thousands along that route thanking us. I thought that kind of unity for a common good was a special thing to see.”

He concluded by advising those in the audience to hold their loved ones close. “We all know tomorrow is never promised.”

Brian Ross, who was ABC News’ chief investigative correspondent and worked alongside anchor Peter Jennings that day, also spoke at the event.

“Because it was such a beautiful day, it made it so much worse,” he said.

ABC News staff members monitored the hospitals, waiting to hear about injuries, but few survivors arrived.

“That day we looked into evil men who had no regard for human life,” said Ross, who is also a board member of The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News.

He said what he remembers today is the bravery displayed by the first responders and the courage of those on Flight 93 that crashed in Pennsylvania.

“We saw the resilience of our country. We remember the fallen, salute the heroes and say proudly, ‘Good bless America.’”

Opening the ceremony, Fire Chief Brian Moore said, “Today we remember the compassion and unity felt in the aftermath that binds us all in our nation.”

The Rev. Anna Camphouse prayed for the community to practice compassion.

Fire department member Tom Bartram read “A Fireman’s Prayer” and asked for two minutes of silence for those who perished and those who continue to die from illnesses caused by exposure to toxic air at the site.

The event ended with a reading of the names of the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, eight EMS workers and one police dog who lost their lives that day.

Following the ceremony, Sharon resident Roger Liddell spoke about his experience on Sept. 11.

He was at his office two blocks from Ground Zero when he heard a ghastly boom that reminded him of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. He looked out the window and saw what appeared to be a blizzard, with papers blowing out of the windows of the North Tower.

“I was so traumatized because I knew the widow of my college roommate, Gail, worked in a law firm on the 65th floor of the North Tower,” he said.

He walked 6.5 miles home and couldn’t bear to call her cellphone and hear her cheerful voice on the answering machine.

“Finally at 10 p.m., I couldn’t wait any longer and made the call. Amazingly she picked up, sobbing.” She had seen the first plane coming and, recalling her experience eight years earlier, followed the escape route.

“She was in the staircase when the North Tower was hit,” said Liddell. “Ten to 15 minutes later, the building collapsed.”

Sharon lost one resident in the attacks: Christoffer Carstanjen, a 1985 graduate of Sharon Center School and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. He was 33 when United Airlines Flight 175 struck the World Trade Center’s South Tower.

Ruth Epstein
Reporter
remembering sept. 11

Latest News

Let's Hear It - September 17, 2026

Let's Hear It - September 17, 2026

This Week

As summer comes to an end and the days begin to get a little cooler, signs of fall are starting to appear all around us. The leaves are beginning to change, the evenings are getting shorter, and a new season of activities and traditions is just around the corner.

Keep ReadingShow less

$5,000

$5,000

Letters to the Editor - September 17, 2026

Letters to the Editor - September 17, 2026

Put $1M to work for housing affordability

If I had $1 million to improve housing affordability in Litchfield County, I would create a revolving Housing Opportunity Fund. Instead of spending the entire amount on one or two homes, I would use it to help local housing trusts acquire land or properties, provide down-payment assistance for qualified buyers, convert appropriate existing buildings into housing, and help cover some of the upfront costs that can prevent good housing projects from ever getting started.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Turning Back the Pages - September 17, 2026

Turning Back the Pages - September 17, 2026

125 years ago — September 1901

LIME ROCK — Matthew Patterson recently received a silver medal from the Canadian government as a token of his services during the Fenian raid in ‘71. The medal is suitably inscribed and is considerably heavier than a silver dollar. It depends from a silk tri-color and pin, and altogether makes a very neat souvenir.

Keep ReadingShow less

Voices from our community about the housing we need for a healthy, vibrant future

Voices from our community about the housing we need for a healthy, vibrant future

Jordan Seibert and Riley Bossi

Shelly Dinelle

There’s a reason people say, “It takes a village to raise a child.” To thrive, a child needs a safe, stable place to call home. That’s the bedrock for health, dignity, and the chance to build a bright future. What kind of “village” does it take to create these homes?

Motivated by compassion and a drive to make housing more accessible, it took the Foundation for Norfolk Living years of hard work to create ten affordable homes at Haystack Woods. The “village” turned out to be a patchwork of support that included financial help from the DOH, a construction mortgage through Northwest Community Bank, and a Community Development Block Grant to purchase the property and pay for the road and infrastructure. The result? Two- and three-bedroom homes reserved for first-time homebuyers earning 60-80% of Litchfield County’s median income, and selling for $159,000 to $261,000. The condominium homes are deed-restricted and net-zero thanks to energy-efficient construction, solar panels, and battery storage, meaning the homebuyers will have no energy costs! Curious? Just Google “Haystack Woods” to learn more. It’s a remarkable accomplishment.

Keep ReadingShow less
our housing needs

Selectmen back $113,000 request for new ambulance

Selectmen back $113,000 request for new ambulance

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen approved a request from the Fire Commission for $113,000 toward a new ambulance scheduled for delivery in November.

The selectmen acted during their regular monthly meeting Monday, Sept. 14.

Keep ReadingShow less
falls village bos
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.