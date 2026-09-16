Contra dancing lessons begin in Falls Village

FALLS VILLAGE — Tom Scott and Rachel Gall drew a good turnout for the first in a series of three contra dancing lessons at the Center on Main on Saturday evening, Sept. 12.
Eleven people attended, enough to form six couples with Scott joining the dancers.
Before the lesson began, Scott described contra dancing as a “cross between square dancing and swing dancing.”
He also emphasized that contra dancing is not the same as line dancing.
“It’s the old-time barn dancing, with a caller and live music.”
A caller guides the dancers by announcing the steps and movements. Scott served as the caller, while Gall, also known as the Falls Village Fiddler, provided the music.
Once the group was assembled, Scott offered the same explanation to the participants before putting the lesson into practice.
It didn’t take long for the group to get the hang of it, and there was plenty of laughter as the dancers became accustomed to the rhythm and format.
Scott said, “There’s a lot of laughing, hand-holding, it’s very friendly.” He added, “I’ve danced in New York City and in the Maine backwoods. It’s always the same.”
Scott provided a list of weekly contra dances nearby, including events in Hillsdale, New York, and Housatonic, Lenox and Sheffield, Massachusetts.
The next session will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Center on Main.