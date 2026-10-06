Legal Notices - October 6, 2026

TAX COLLECTOR TOWN OF SALISBURY CT LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut Statutes, the taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that the second installment on the Grand List of October 1, 2025 is due and payable on October 1, 2026. Payments must be received or postmarked by November 2, 2026. If said Real Estate and Personal Property taxes are not paid on or before November 2, 2026 interest at the rate of 1 1/2% (18% per year) will be added for each month or a fraction thereof which elapses from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until the same is paid. Minimum interest charge is $2.00. Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, P.O. BOX 338, Salisbury CT 06068 or Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT. There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall available 9am-4pm, Monday - Friday or the 24-hour drop box on the back side of the building off Factory Street. Tax Office is open Mon and Wed, 9am-4pm and Friday 9am - 3pm closed for lunch 12:30pm -1:30pm. The Town is urging taxpayers to use the option to pay by credit card or e-check. Please go to the Town website salisburyct.us, View/PayTaxes Tab. Dated at Salisbury, CT this 2nd day of September, 2026. JoAnne D. Dodge, CCMC Tax Collector

09-24-26

10-08-26

10-22-26





Legal Notice

The Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Application ZBA-26-2 by Christopher Lancto for a variance of Sections 304 and 300.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations pertaining to a property owned by Jodi Luby located at 288 Twin Lakes Road, Salisbury, CT 06068, map 63 lot 07. The hearing will be held on October 13, 2026 immediately after the regularly scheduled business of the 5:00PM meeting. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to and speak on the matter. Instructions for attending this virtual meeting will be listed on the agenda and at https://www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at https://www.salisburyct.us/zoning-board-of-appeals.... Attendance is encouraged but written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. The agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may also be reviewed in the Land Use Office, Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM. Salisbury Zoning Board of Appeals Lee Greenhouse Secretary

10-01-26

10-08-26





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0334 by Sarah March for parking flexibility associated with change of use to spa at 19 Main Street, Salisbury, Map 54, Lot 06 per Section 703.7 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The owner of the property is Salisbury Center LLC. The hearing will be held on Monday, October 19, 2026 at or after 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT. Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary

10-08-26

10-15-26





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0333 by owner Town of Salisbury for Establishment of Municipal Use in existing building and Site Plan Application associated with Train Station Building Relocation in the Ethan Allen Street Right of Way near the intersection with Holley Street, per Section 205.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The building is sometimes referred to as 7 Ethan Allen Street. The hearing will be held on Monday, October 19, 2026 at or after 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT. Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary

10-08-26

10-15-26





Warning November 3, 2026 State Election

The electors of the Town of North Canaan are hereby warned to meet at their respective polling places in said town on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, for the following purposes: I. To cast their votes for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, State Senator, State Representative, US Representative, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, Comptroller, Attorney General, and Judge of Probate. Notice is hereby given that the location of the polling places on Election Day is as follows: Election Day Voting District-1 Location of Polling Place: North Canaan Town Hall 100 Pease Street, North Canaan, CT 06018 Absentee Ballots will be counted at the following central location:100 Pease Street, North Canaan, CT 06018. Voting tabulators will be used. The polls will be opened at six o'clock in the morning (6:00 a.m.) and will remain open until eight o'clock in the evening (8:00 p.m.). Early voting will take place from Monday, October 19, 2026, to Sunday, November 1, 2026. Early voting hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day, except that the hours are extended to 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the last Tuesday and Thursday, October 27 and 29, 2026. Each early voting location will offer Same-Day Election Registration (SDR). During the early voting period, the early voting and SDR location is 100 Pease Street, North Canaan, CT 06018. On Election Day, SDR is available at the following location: 100 Pease Street, North Canaan, CT 06018. Dated at North Canaan, Connecticut, this 2nd day of October 2026. Krystian Segalla Town Clerk Town Of North Canaan

10-08-26





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on September 28, 2026: Approved - Application IWWC-26-39 by Pat Hackett to "Demolish and Rebuild Dwelling Unit in the Upland Review Area". The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's map 49, lot 50 and is known as 37 Bostwick Street, Lakeville, CT, 06039 Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes 22a-43(a) & 8-8. Town of Salisbury Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission Sally Spillane, Secretary

10-08-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JANE E. LINDSAY,

Late of East Canaan (26-00343)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 14, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Diana Hart 62 Tyler Lake Heights Goshen, CT 06756 Jordan Bergs Clerk

10-08-26





Warning for November 3, 2026, State Election

The electors of the Town of Sharon are hereby warned to meet at their respective polling place in said town on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, for the following purposes: To cast their votes for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Representative in Congress, State Senator, State Representative, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, Comptroller, Attorney General, Judge of Probate. Notice is hereby given that the location of the polling place is as follows: Voting District: 1 Location of Polling Place: 63 Main St. Sharon Early voting will take place between Monday, October 19, 2026, and Sunday, November 1, 2026. Early voting hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every day, except that hours are extended to 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, and Thursday, October 29, 2026. The early voting location and Same Day-Election Registration location is Sharon Town Hall, 63 Main Street, Sharon, CT. On Election Day, SDR is available at Sharon Town Hall, 63, Main Street, Sharon, CT. Absentee ballots will be counted at the following location: 63 Main Street, Sharon, CT. Voting tabulators will be used. The polls will open at six o'clock in the morning (6:00 a.m.) and remain open until eight o'clock in the evening (8:00 p.m.). Dated at Sharon, Connecticut, 21st day of September, 2026. Bianca DelTufo Town Clerk Town of Sharon

10-08-26





Legal Notice

NOVEMBER 3, 2026 STATE ELECTION

The Electors of the Town of Salisbury are hereby warned to meet at their respective polling places in said Town on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, for the following purpose: To cast their votes for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Representative in Congress, State Senator, State Representative, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, Comptroller, Attorney General, Judge of Probate, and Registrar of Voters. Notice is hereby given that the location of the polling place is as follows: Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068 Voting tabulators will be used. The polls will be opened at six o'clock in the morning (6:00 a.m.) and will remain open until eight o'clock in the evening (8:00 p.m.). Early voting will take place from Monday, October 19, 2026, to Sunday, November 1, 2026. Early voting hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day, except that the hours are extended to 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the last Tuesday and Thursday, October 27 and 29, 2026. Each early voting location will offer Same-Day Election Registration (SDR). On Election Day, Same Day Registration is available at the following location: Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068 Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut, this 29th day of September, 2026. Kristine M. Simmons Town Clerk Town of Salisbury Kristine M Simmons Salisbury Town Clerk

10-08-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LYNTON A. WELLS

Late of Salisbury (26-00313)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 26, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Stephen Mezler c/o L Joyelle Maini Harris Beach Murtha Cullina PLLC 782 Bantam Road PO Box 815 Bantam, CT 06750 Jordan Bergs Clerk

10-08-26





LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF SHARON

All people liable to pay PERSONAL PROPERTY TAXES in the Town of Sharon are required to return to the Assessor's office, on or before November 2, 2026, a list of taxable personal property belonging to them on the first day of October 2026. All business assets include, but are not limited to: manufacturing and industrial machinery and equipment; office fixtures, furniture, equipment and supplies; farm machinery and tools; tools of your trade; electronic data processing equipment. All horses, ponies, unregistered motor vehicles, vehicles registered out of state that are garaged in Sharon and leased equipment located in the Town of Sharon are taxable, whether they are a business asset or a personal asset. Any business or individual required to return a list may obtain the proper form from the Assessor's office, if they have not received a form in the mail. Failure to receive a form by mail does not excuse a property owner from filing. Jennifer Dubray Assessor Town of Sharon 860-364-0205

10-08-26





NOTICE OF SPECIAL TOWN MEETING

TOWN OF SALISBURY

OCTOBER 15, 2026

7:00 P.M.

A Special Town Meeting of the electors and citizens qualified to vote in town meetings in the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut, will be held both virtually and in person at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut, on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., for the following purposes: 1. To approve the use of Town Debt Reduction Funds as the funding source for the expenditure of up to $611,000, approved by the Town Meeting on September 16, 2026, for the relocation and improvement of the Lakeville Train Station. 2. To act upon a proposed amendment to an ordinance approved by the Town Meeting on September 16, 2026, providing for a limited real and personal property tax abatement for certain members of Lakeville Hose Company No. 1 and Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service. A copy of the proposed amendment, which corrects a clerical error, will be on file in the Town Clerk's office at least seven days in advance of the Special Town Meeting. 3. To approve the expenditure of $113,000 from the Town's Small Cities Repayment Funds to assist with funding soil remediation at the Town's Holley Block property. Members of the public may attend the Special Town Meeting in person at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut, or remotely. The Board of Selectmen will post a notice on the Town's website (https://www.salisburyct.us/) not less than forty-eight (48) hours prior to the Town Meeting providing instructions for the public on how to attend remotely and provide comment or otherwise participate in the meeting. Join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88971388425?p wd=o9q12gksCrHXaMa78BHjnafWcwFeJb.1 Webinar ID: 889 7138 8425 Passcode:331125 Join via audio: +1 646 558 8656 US (New York Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut this 2nd day of October, 2026. Curtis Rand, First Selectman Barrett Prinz, Selectman Katherine Kiefer, Selectman Kristine M Simmons Town Clerk Salisbury

10-08-26