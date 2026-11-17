SALISBURY — The median sale price of a single-family home in Salisbury rose to $920,000 for the 12 months ended Oct. 31, up 5.1% from $875,000 a year earlier and 6.4% from $865,000 for the same period in 2024. The figures exclude condominiums.

The rolling 12-month median peaked at $1.35 million in May 2025 and fell to $775,000 at the start of 2026. It has remained above $900,000 since July.

Sixty-six single-family homes sold in the 12 months through Oct. 31. In the comparable periods ending in October 2025 and October 2024, 47 and 45 homes sold, respectively. The 12-month sales total peaked at 117 in May 2021.

The average sale price for single-family homes that closed in October was $1.43 million, up from $1.38 million in September and $1.33 million in August.

In early November, 20 residential properties were listed for sale. Fifteen were priced above $1 million, while five were listed below the $920,000 median sale price. Of the eight parcels of land on the market, one was listed below $500,000.

None of the 21 broker-listed rentals was advertised as unfurnished. Furnished rentals were available on year-round, winter and academic-year leases.

Salisbury Transfers in October

175 Main Street – 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 1.1 acres transferred by Danielle Do to Adele Lindenmeyr for $990,000

Taconic Road – 7.08 acres of land transferred by DNA Motorsports 2023 LLC to 360Circle LLC for $4,275,000

136 Interlaken Road - 4 bedroom/3 bath home on 1.3 acres transferred by 135 Crown Victoria LLC to Allison Penn and Armin Harris for $4,450,000

Robin Hill Lane – 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 1.84 acres transferred by Lemon Properties LLC to Sheila Davis for $680,000

30 East Street – 4 bedroom/2.5 bath ranch on 0.7 acres transferred by Leslie Sheldon Trustee Leslie A Sheldon Trust to Reed and Melissa Balmer for $915,000

160 Dugway Road – 3 bedroom/3 bath home on 2.28 acres transferred by Lemon Properties LLC to Daniel Keenan for $1,435,000

87 Canaan Road, Unit 7A – 3 bedroom/3 bath condo transferred by Anna Maria Eduarda Armstrong Trust to Richard and Kathleen Beatty for $815,000

22 Undermountain Road – 3 bedroom/2 bath home transferred by WYCT LLC to Peter and Marilla Palmer Zaremba for $750,000

87 Canaan Road, Unit 3F– 2 bedroom/2 bath condo transferred by Alden Warner Trustee Alden Warner Revocable Trust to 496 Dune Road LLC for $545,000

56 East Main Street – 3 bedroom/3 bath house plus guest house transferred by Erik Tomaino to Biscuit LLC for $975,000

5 Apple Way – 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home on 0.86 acres transferred by Susan Belcher Trustee for Susan Belcher Second Amended and Restated Revocable Trust Indenture to Joanne Beveridge and Benjamin Emerick for $575,000

33 Red Bird Lane – 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home transferred by Edward Blank to Margaret Rice Trustee AKA Peggy Rice Trustee to Peggy Rice Trust UTA for $890,000

Robin Hill Lane – 4.24 acres of vacant land transferred by Edward Blank to Margaret Rice Trustee AKA Peggy Rice Trustee to Peggy Rice Trust UTA for $310,000

33 Wells Hill Road – 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 16 acres transferred by Charles and Sandra Kalison to Martha Beyer Trustee for Beyer Family Trust for $715,000

96 Bunker Hill – 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 5.85 acres transferred by Steven Heller and Louise Fili to McBride Builders LLC

* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded between October 1, 2026, and October 31, 2026, provided by Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market statistics from InfoSparks. Note that monthly recorded transfers may lag sales by a number of days and include properties not appearing on the MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.