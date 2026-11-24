CORNWALL — The median sale price of a single-family home in Cornwall was $870,000 for the 12 months ending Oct. 31, down 2.5% from the previous year and 21% from two years earlier.

The median was $892,500 for the 12 months ending Oct. 31, 2025, and $1.1 million for the same period in 2024. The rolling 12-month median has ranged from $850,000 to $1.1 million over the past two years.

Fifteen single-family homes sold in the 12 months ending Oct. 31, 2026, compared with 18 in the previous 12 months and 19 in the 12 months ending Oct. 31, 2024.

By mid-November, eight single-family homes were listed for sale, with only two priced below the $870,000 median. Three furnished homes were listed for rent.

Six vacant parcels were listed for sale, with asking prices ranging from $150,000 to $360,000.

September Transfers

20 Pine St. – 2 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 3.09 acres sold by Herbridean Hideaways LLC and David Hubbard to Sarah Hubbard Feldman and Maxwell James Feldman for $800,000.

263 Kent Road – 1.28 acres of vacant land transferred by Ellen Mary Heffernan and Christopher Heffernan for Ellen Mary C Heffernan Trust and Christopher A Heffernan Trust to Joy Brown and James Griffin for $80,000.

55 Everest Hill Road – 1 bedroom/1 bath home on 5 acres transferred by Benjamin Waller to John and Bianca Fiore Laporta for $325,000.

Everest Hill Road – 21.9 acres of vacant land transferred by Matthew James Waller to John Laporta for $150,000

October Transfers

34 Ore Hill Road – 3 bedroom/1 bath home on 12 acres transferred by Gary Bevans to David Hall for $200,000

* Town of Cornwall real estate transfers recorded from September 1, 2026 to October31, 2026, provided by Cornwall Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market statistics from InfoSparks. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag sales by a number of days and that not all properties are listed for sale publicly.

Compiled by Christine Bates, real estate salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, licensed in CT and NY.