Sharon median home price remains above $700K

SHARON — Sharon’s median single-family home sale price rose 18% over the past year, reaching $710,000 for the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2026, compared with $600,000 a year earlier.
The median, which excludes condominiums, was 3% below the $730,000 recorded for the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2024.
A total of 38 single-family homes sold during the latest 12-month period, compared with 40 a year earlier and 33 two years prior. Sharon’s busiest 12-month period ended in May 2021, when 87 homes sold during the pandemic.
In mid-October, 29 single-family homes were listed for sale, with inventory holding steady.
Eleven had asking prices above $1 million, while 11 were listed below the current median sale price of $710,000.
Land inventory also remained stable, with 15 parcels listed on the MLS at prices ranging from $135,000 to $1.25 million. Four parcels were smaller than 10 acres.
Thirteen homes were listed for rent, including nine offered furnished on an annual basis and three seeking winter tenants.
Sharon September Transfers
80 Upper Main Street – 2 bedroom/1.5 bath home on .49 acres transferred by James Whitten and Nancy Bird McKown to Patricia McNamee for $725,000
55 Hospital Hill Road – 3 bedroom/1 bath home on .26 acres transferred by Rory O’Connor to Hig Homes LLC for $215,000
8 Hunting Ridge Road 3 -bedroom/3 bath home on 5.73 acres transferred by Lynn Cline to George and Kylie Haydock for $800,000
91 Amenia Road – 2 bedroom/1 bath home on .2 acres transferred by Debora Suby and Linda Buccheri-Smith to Alexander Kennedy for $268,000
54 Morey Road – 18.5 acres transferred by James Gillepsie to Tate Begley for $75,000
84-86 Upper Main Street – 6 bedroom/2.5 bath home transferred by Linda Elizabeth Larkin Estate of Linda Coyne to Brendan and Roxanne Lee for $20,000
22 Luta Heights – 2 bedroom/1 bath bungalow on .18 acre transferred by Estate of Diana Clark to Sarah Pinckney Sellers for $200,000
147 Main Street – 2 bedroom/1 bath residential commercial building transferred by 147 Main LLC to John Deamer for $465,000
* Town of Sharon real estate transfers recorded between Sept. 1, 2026, and Sept. 30, 2026, provided by Sharon Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market statistics from InfoSparks. Note that recorded transfers may lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.