After shopping for the kids, consider stopping next door. Whistle Stop Boutique is just steps away from Cedar Closet and offers a variety of clothing and accessories for adults and children. Its specialty is hand-knit winterwear. Proprietor Naomi Calabro and her sister, Denice, make everything from hats ($25) and purses ($6) to sweaters and blankets ($35 to $60).

There are also mittens for adults ($27) and children ($13), along with potholders ($13). The boutique carries plenty of other items not handmade by the Calabros, including workwear, vintage clothing and unique household goods.





3 Factory Lane, Pine Plains, NY • facebook.com/whistlestopboutique61