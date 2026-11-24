There’s a new tea shop in town. Muanjai opened a few months ago, offering Thai tea, matcha lattes and Thai cuisine in a renovated space on Main Street. But there’s more than just food, drink and soft lighting on offer — one of the shop’s walls is dedicated to merchandise and gifts. Hats, candles and cookbooks are available for $20 to $40, and gift cards can be purchased directly from the shop.
Owners John Schildbach and Kanchisar Jaradhanaiphat have been loving Millerton during their first few months in the space. Schildbach said they plan to introduce a complete matcha set for the holiday season, priced at approximately $50, that includes a whisk, sifter, matcha bowl and more.
28 Main St., Millerton, NY • muanjaitea.com • Instagram: @muanjaiteabar