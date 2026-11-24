In 2019, Milton Market opened in a former blacksmith shop in Litchfield’s historic Cobble Court. Fashion executive Margaret Fish took the plunge and moved her family to the county after 14 years as a weekender and never looked back. Her expertly curated shop is packed to the brim with thoughtful objects for the home. From kitchens to bathrooms, dining rooms and even the garden, Milton Market has the perfect item to elevate any space. Her goods come from all over the world, but she always makes room for local artists and craftspeople.

Canvas Totes

Milton Market carries a selection of sturdy bags from Steele Canvas, a family-run company in business since 1921. One style is made exclusively for the shop, and a local artist can hand-paint custom designs on the bags. $65 to $85.

Garden Goods from Niwaki

From gloves to pruning snips and even a giant reusable leaf bag, British brand Niwaki takes inspiration from simple Japanese design to create timeless tools for all your gardening needs. $10 to $48.

Unique beeswax candles shaped from branches. D.H. Callahan

Stick Candles

For something truly unique, bring a touch of the outdoors inside with beeswax candles molded from branches, some complete with fungi. $38 per pair.

Soft woolen blankets. D.H. Callahan

Soft Woolen Blankets

Keep your loved ones warm this winter with wool tartan blankets imported from the United Kingdom.

Gift Cards

With something for every adult on your list, a gift card to Milton Market lets your recipient choose something special. Gift cards can also be used for the shop’s popular workshops taught by celebrated artisans.





14 Cobble Court, Litchfield, Conn • miltonmarketct.com • Instagram: @miltonmarketct