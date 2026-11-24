CORNWALL — All 95 Cornwall Consolidated School students took part in the school’s 22nd annual walk-a-thon Friday, Nov. 20, raising money for their eighth-grade classmates and a horse rescue chosen by students.

Weather pushed the walk back a week from its original Nov. 13 date. Students and most of the school staff headed out on a sunny, 65-degree afternoon.

The walk offered three routes, with a shorter option for younger students and longer routes for older students.

Half the donations will go to the eighth-grade class and half to Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue. The East Hampton organization cares for and rehabilitates draft horses that have been neglected, abused or surrendered by their owners.

School staff member Jen Markow, who oversaw the event, said the walk-a-thon began as a way to help pay for the eighth-grade class trip, which typically costs about $1,000 per student.

The walk-a-thon returned in 2024 after a pandemic hiatus, The Lakeville Journal reported at the time. That year’s event helped fund the eighth-grade trip to Washington, D.C., and supported the New York Marine Rescue Center.