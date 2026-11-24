LAKEVILLE — At the Lakeville Hose Company firehouse Tuesday evening, Nov. 17, a group of aspiring firefighters practiced escaping from a dangerous situation with zero visibility.

Skyler Ohmen of Salisbury and Tanner Spear of Falls Village wore full firefighting gear and masks that made it impossible to see. They made their way by feel, using a fire hose to guide them.

The drill was part of ongoing training at the firehouse for ninth and 10th graders at Housatonic Valley Regional High School. The students also attended firefighting camps in July.

Ella Emberlin and Eden Ohmen, both of Salisbury, attended a Girls Future Firefighter Camp in Newington. Emberlin said they learned about basic safety and careers in firefighting.

Ohmen added that they learned how to handle heavy fire hoses.

“And how to break down a door.”

Ohmen said, “There was a lot of empowerment. They told us that women have a place in firefighting, and don’t let anybody tell you differently.”

A larger group attended a weeklong camp at the Connecticut Fire Academy in Windsor Locks, also in July. The students stayed in dorms at the academy. Those who attended the Newington camp commuted.

Skyler Ohmen said a couple of days of classroom instruction were followed by hands-on training.

The students learned to handle fire hoses, use firefighting tools and personal protective equipment, work with ropes and knots, operate thermal imaging equipment, use radios and interpret radio calls.

In the Nov. 17 drill, Skyler Ohmen and Spear had to find their way out of a simulated burning building filled with heavy smoke. By feeling the hose fittings, they had to determine which direction led back to the fire truck and safety and which led deeper into the building.

Ohmen took the lead, and Spear followed, hanging on to Ohmen’s ankle.

The hose looped back on itself in a couple of places. The two had to maneuver under a table, around a chair tangled in the hose and finally under the fire truck itself.

At one point, Ohmen freed the chair from the hose and threw it aside, drawing chuckles from the experienced firefighters.

The students can take an advanced course in the summer of 2027. Once they turn 18, they can begin working toward firefighter certification.

The students train twice a month, usually on Thursdays.