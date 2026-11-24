FALLS VILLAGE— Sergei Fedorjaczenko has been an industrial designer, a military photographer and an artist.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, he recounted his life and career to a full house at the David M. Hunt Library in a talk titled “The Engineering of Art.”

Fedorjaczenko was born in Heidelberg, Germany. In 1950, at age 4, he and his family emigrated to the United States aboard the USS General Taylor, along with about 1,000 other displaced persons.

The family settled in New York City. Fedorjaczenko recalled that although the family didn’t have a lot of money, his parents made sure his Christmas and birthday presents were educational.

As a boy, he had Erector and chemistry sets, as well as model airplanes. He became interested in art through a TV show, “Learn to Draw with Jon Gnagy.”

In 1957, his father took him to an auto show in New York, sparking a lifelong interest in cars.

“I was blown away. I started making clay models.”

Although he was an intelligent child, he was not an enthusiastic high school student.

“So I got drafted.”

He served in the Army from 1965 to 1967 and was stationed in what was then West Germany, about 10 miles from his birthplace.

He was assigned to a combat engineering company as a clerk. Shortly after his arrival, the company photographer left, and Fedorjaczenko, who knew a little about photography, got the job. “I basically followed the colonel around” and shot photos when dignitaries visited.

After his discharge from the Army, Fedorjaczenko wrote to Chuck Jordan, General Motors’ lead car designer, asking for advice. Jordan replied suggesting Fedorjaczenko study industrial design.

Fedorjaczenko enrolled in an industrial design program at the University of Bridgeport. After graduating, he began his career as a technical illustrator.

Along the way he designed toys, corporate interiors, switches and circuit breakers, and department store Christmas decorations. He also learned about early-1980s computer systems and programming.

He spent the last part of his design career working on cosmetic packaging such as lipstick casings.

“None of that left time for art,” he said. Any artwork he did was during vacations.

In the 1990s, Fedorjaczenko and his wife, Zoe, moved to Falls Village. After working on their house, he had a pile of scrap wood left over.

“They were too nice to burn in the wood stove. I started making sculptures out of it.”

Fedorjaczenko said he had a habit of keeping leftover items and incorporating them into art projects.

Fedorjaczenko channeled his interest in cars and racing into a community art project called “The Dot Car.”

He’d been using an old Fiat for parts. He painted it white, brought it to the Hunt Library and invited people to decorate it with colored dots.

His current show at the library, also called “The Engineering of Art,” came about because “I wanted to do a show that was primarily geometric.”

He drew the first sketches by hand, then transferred them to the computer, where he could add colors and adjust the orientation of the various elements. The finished pieces combine hand drawing and digital design.

He closed the talk with a reflection. “I was never afraid of something not working. If it doesn’t work, I can try again and know what not to do.”

And his last slide summed things up: “Me: I need to take a day to relax. Also me: I wonder if there’s a way I could relax that would be more productive.”