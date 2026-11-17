NORTHWEST CORNER — An estimated 350 adults across six Northwest Corner towns could lose Medicaid coverage under new federal work and reporting requirements, according to a Nov. 8 report by DataHaven and Health Equity Solutions.

The requirements, enacted as part of President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

Connecticut provides Medicaid coverage through several HUSKY programs that serve eligible children, parents and caregivers, older adults and people with disabilities.

The new work rules apply to certain adults ages 19 to 64 enrolled in HUSKY D, the part of Connecticut’s Medicaid program that covers low-income adults without children. The program’s income limit is $22,025 for a single adult and $29,863 in combined income for a married couple with no dependents.

The six towns have 976 residents enrolled in HUSKY D, according to the report. The state can use information it already has, such as wage records, to confirm that someHUSKY D recipients meet the work rules or qualify for an exemption.

DataHaven estimates that about 350 of the 976 members, or 36%, are at risk of losing coverage because the state may need more information to verify that they meet the work requirement or qualify for an exemption.

Adults subject to the work rules can meet them by earning at least $580 per month, attending school at least half time, or completing 80 hours in a month of work, community service or job training. They can also combine qualifying activities to reach 80 hours.

Some HUSKY D recipients are excused from the work requirement, including pregnant women,caregivers of children under 14, certain caregivers of people with disabilities and people with qualifying medical conditions.

The reporting requirement comes into play when the state needs proof.

The state could ask for a pay stub or an employer’s letter. It may also ask for proof of an exemption. Members who already meet the rules or qualify for an exemption could still lose coverage if they fail to provide the documents the state requests.

For current members, the first renewals subject to the work rules are due in February, for coverage beginning March 1. At their first renewal under the new rules, members generally must show that they met the work requirement or qualified for an exemption in at least one of the previous 12 months.

All HUSKY D members will move from annual renewals to renewals every six months.

Connecticut, according to the report, estimates that about 108,000 HUSKY D members statewide are at risk under the new requirements.

DataHaven used state enrollment figures and a statistical model to estimate how that risk is distributed across towns.

North Canaan and Falls Village together account for an estimated 119 members at risk, about a third of the six-town total.