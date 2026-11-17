LAKEVILLE — Stephen Lehner of Lakeville thinks America spends too much on healthcare, spends it inefficiently, and he’s got a plan to do something about it.

In October, Lehner’s new organization, America Denied, launched its website (www.americadenied.org).

In an interview earlier this month, Lehner started by pointing to the scale of U.S. healthcare spending. Federal actuaries estimated spending reached $5.7 trillion in 2025, or 18.4% of gross domestic product (GDP).

For comparison, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development estimated that healthcare spending in 2024 accounted for 12.3% of GDP in Germany, 11.5% in France and 11.1% in the UK.

Lehner said prescription drugs and medical services and procedures generally cost significantly more in the U.S. than in other developed nations, with administrative expenses further driving up spending.

He called the situation “America’s most urgent socio-economic problem.”

America Denied’s solution is to first develop a complete plan for the overhaul of the American healthcare system, and then advocate for it by building a network of patients.

The idea is to present Congress with a complete package of reforms and press for an up-or-down vote.

Lehner’s plan starts with a bottom-line goal. He wants to put healthcare spending on a budget, perhaps 12% of GDP.

The plan calls for a federal program that starts with “universal, essential healthcare” that doesn’t require signing up.

Private insurance would remain available.

Under the proposal, Congress would set the healthcare budget, and a federal health board, similar to the Federal Reserve Board, would oversee the plan with the goals of providing the highest-quality care for the greatest number of people and keeping the cost within the budget set by Congress.

Lehner envisions a single-payer plan using metrics not currently used in the U.S.

Ultimately, he believes his plan would reduce costs without increasing taxes.

“I’m doing this for lower taxes,” he said.“If Medicare for All passed, I’d still advocate for America Denied.”

Lehner was critical of the healthcare lobby, which he calls the “Healthcare Industrial Complex.”

The website asks ordinary Americans to chip in $6 to get the plan written and advocate for it.

Asked if it might be more effective to start with smaller reforms, such as allowing health insurance to be sold across state lines, Lehner said it’s a good idea but a “second order problem.”

“I think we’re beyond that point,” he said. “We need to tear down the existing system and replace it with something else.”