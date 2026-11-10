Free help navigating Medicare options in Falls Village

FALLS VILLAGE — Amanda Halle of the Western Connecticut Area Agency on Aging (WCAAA) was at the David M. Hunt Library Thursday, Nov. 5, to offer assistance with Medicare enrollment.

Halle explained that WCAAA is a nonprofit agency based in Waterbury that offers free assistance for people trying to navigate the intricacies of Medicare.

Amy Wynn of Falls Village was one of them. She is currently on her husband’s health insurance but wanted to know what her options are.

There were several, and explaining them in detail is where Halle’s expertise showed.

Medicare provides health insurance primarily for people 65 and older. Original Medicare consists of Part A, which helps cover hospital stays, certain skilled nursing care and hospice services, and Part B, which helps cover doctor visits, outpatient care, tests and medical equipment.

Most people pay no monthly premium for Part A but pay a monthly premium for Part B. Both have deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs.

People generally become eligible at 65, although those covered through their own or a spouse’s current employment may be able to delay Part B enrollment without a penalty. Enrollment in Parts A and B is handled through Social Security.

Halle said the Torrington Social Security office is very efficient and advised going in person rather than trying to do it all online.

Then it gets tricky.

People who choose Original Medicare can buy Medicare supplement insurance, also known as Medigap, to help cover costs Medicare does not pay. These policies have monthly premiums, and people typically buy a separate prescription drug plan, known as Part D.

The alternative is Medicare Advantage, which provides Medicare benefits through a private insurer and usually includes prescription drug coverage. People generally continue paying their Part B premium, along with any additional plan premium, deductibles and copays.

Halle said Advantage plans are often a good choice for people who are “relatively healthy, don’t have a lot of doctors, don’t have a lot of drugs, and are true advocates for themselves.”

Advantage plans also offer extras such as gym memberships or allowances for over-the-counter products, although those benefits might not be useful to every individual.

Halle went through the options for Wynn, who took copious notes and said she would think it over.

Halle emphasized the mission of WCAAA, which is to explain — free of charge — the complexities of Medicare to people either enrolling for the first time or considering changes to their coverage.

WCAAA personnel work closely with town social services agents, who are another source of information and help.

Halle will hold a session at the Falls Village Senior Center with town social services director Theresa Graney Tuesday, Nov. 17. Registration is required. Email socialservices@canaanfallsvillage.org or call 860-824-9855.

WCAAA’s website is wcaaa.org and the phone number is 800-994-9422.