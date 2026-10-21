Northwell plans North Canaan facility

Northwell Health is planning a physical therapy office at 61 Railroad St. in North Canaan, a property currently used to store U-Haul and other vehicles.
A Northwell spokesperson confirmed the plans but said it was too early to provide specifics.
North Canaan First Selectman Jesse Bunce welcomed the proposal, saying the office would benefit the town and bring business to the community.
The proposal came before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 13, when discussion centered on parking for patients and staff.
They are expected to use the neighboring municipal lot after a proposed on-site lot was ruled out because of its proximity to wetlands behind the property.
“The original design was going to get really close to [the wetlands] and that’s the problem,” said Zoning Enforcement Officer George Martin.
Both the commission and the Board of Selectmen have agreed to allow the facility to use the municipal parking lot.
Northwell requested at least 20 reserved spaces in the lot. In correspondence with the commission, however, Town Attorney Randall DiBella said the available municipal parking within 300 feet of the building satisfied the facility’s parking requirements.
DiBella also cautioned that reserving spaces could set a precedent for other businesses seeking designated parking in the same lot.
Nearby businesses include Ilse Coffee and Old Canaan Market, an antique store.