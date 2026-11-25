REAL ESTATE FOR SALE

PUBLISHER'S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or:rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination

SERVICES OFFERED

Hector Pacay Landscaping, LLC. Residental & Commercial. Tree service, Painting, Masonry, Stone Walls, Lawn Mowing, Gardens, Construction. CT and NY. 845-636-3212.

Carpenter/Builder/Handy-man David Valyou. Renovations, Repairs and Maintenance. Old homes and barns my speciality. Extensive knowledge and experience. 25 years serving NY, CT, MA. Licensed & insured. Based in Canaan, CT. Call or text 917-538-1617 for consultation. David Valyou@yahoo.com

HOUSE FOR RENT

2 Bedroom House. Millerton, NY. 4 miles from town. No Dogs. $2,275.00 monthly, plus utilities. 518-567-8277.

SHARON, CT HOUSE FOR RENT $3,200/Month. Private 2-3 bedroom home on 3 acres with 2 car garage and new kitchen appliances. Furnished or unfurnished. Close to Mohawk Ski Area, land trust trails, restaurants & prep schools. Electric, mowing & plowing included. Tenant responsible for fuel oil. Pets considered. References, credit check, first month rent plus security deposit required. Call 860-671-1112.

APARTMENTS FOR RENT

3 Room Apartment in Sharon. Utilities included. $1800 per month. 860-248-0056.

HELP WANTED

Looking for a person to find events for a nature-based retreat. Contact Gary at 860-248-0056.

Cat Caregiver Needed for the Last Post Sanctuary in Falls Village, CT. This position involves daily cleaning of the cat rooms including dish and litter box washing, laundry, sweeping, and mopping. Must have good transportation. Currently looking for someone to work Sunday and Monday with the possibility of more hours in the future. Please send letter of interest to: cats@thelastpost.org or call 860-824-0831 and ask for Lauren.

TAG SALES SHARON, CT

Sharon Methodist Church Christmas Fair Fri. & Sat. Dec. 4th & 5th. 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.