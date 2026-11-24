At Oblong Books, the holiday season is heralded by fresh racks of greeting cards, a new display of themed puzzles and posters and plenty of questions about the year’s bestsellers. For 2026, those include Emily St. John Mandel’s “Exit Party,” “American Hagwon” by Min Jin Lee, Marlon James’ “The Disappearers” and “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi.
Oblong traditionally extends its business hours during the holiday season.
Last year, the Millerton and Rhinebeck locations stayed open until 8 p.m. in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
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