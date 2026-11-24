Pretty Little Things is definitely worth a browse for those seeking small, unique items that might delight on their own as a gift item or perhaps find their way into a holiday stocking. The shop offers custom apparel, hand-crocheted Santa hats, gift items, permanent jewelry (ask about it!), cards and more.

Here are five gift ideas from Pretty Little Things and Co.:

Permanent Jewelry — $50 to $65

Sterling silver and gold-filled bracelets, ankle bracelets and rings offer a personal touch. “It is a custom-fit piece of jewelry,” Smith said. “I do a lot of jewelry parties.”

Cutting board gift sets. Leila Hawken

Cutting Board Gift Sets — $15 to $45

An affordable, useful gift, tastefully presented with the holidays in mind. Perfect for a host, co-worker or client.

Blind Date with a Book — $28

Choose a genre and give it as a gift to anyone who loves to read, without knowing the title. The presentation, wrapped in a holiday theme, is artful and adds a little mystery to the experience. “Kids love these,” Smith said.

Santa Hats — $20

Hand-crocheted by Liz Cash of Falls Village, Conn., these Santa hats are ready for holiday party fun. There are also Cash’s crocheted hats and bags in stock for around $25.

Hand-crocheted Santa hats. Leila Hawken

Custom apparel — $18 to $25

Smith creates these shirts and jerseys to order. Customers can provide their choice of print or logo design to be applied to selected apparel, making for a personalized holiday gift.

With its mix of locally made goods, affordable prices and one-of-a-kind finds, Pretty Little Things and Co. offers plenty of possibilities for thoughtful holiday giving.

Pretty Little Things and Co. is open Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.





5329 Route 44, Suite 2, Amenia, NY • 845-789-1035 • Instagram: @prettylittlethings_co18