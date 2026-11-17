Schools in Lakeville, Falls Village, Cornwall and Sharon marked Veterans Day on Tuesday, Nov. 10, welcoming local veterans for student performances and tributes.
Dozens of veterans attended the observances, which included songs and poetry at Salisbury Central School, breakfast at Lee H. Kellogg School and student readings at Cornwall Consolidated School.
Veterans came to the 20th annual Veterans Day ceremony at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, Nov. 10.Patrick L. Sullivan
Salisbury
Eighth-grader Jackson Magyar described what he admires about veterans at Salisbury Central School’s Veterans Day assembly Tuesday, Nov. 10: “Service, teamwork, and putting others before themselves.”
He then handed the microphone to his grandfather, Marine Corps veteran Peter Oliver.
Oliver was the first of 19 veterans to introduce themselves at the all-school assembly. They told students where and when they served, and several acknowledged family members among the students, faculty and staff.
Principal Stephanie Magyar, Oliver’s daughter, welcomed the veterans and said this year marked the 20th anniversary of the school’s Veterans Day ceremony.
Students read poems they wrote and sang Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land” and Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”
The school band played a medley of military branch anthems, and the veterans stood when the band played theirs. A slide show featured Salisbury natives currently serving in the military.
The veterans were also invited to a luncheon at the school on Friday, Nov. 13.
The veterans who attended were Michael Hodgkins (Navy), Kyle Smouse (Coast Guard), Jim Kennedy (Coast Guard), John McGuire (Army), Jason Pennella (Army), Randy Chapell (Navy), Wayne Neville (Navy), Carl Jenter (Army), Peter Oliver (Marine Corps), Chris Ohmen (Army), Jerry Baldwin (Air Force), Andy Bakulski (Army), Randy McKee (Army), Larry Conklin (Navy), Bartlett Tripler (Air Force), Dan Rashkoff (Air Force), Marc Dittmer (Army Reserve), Peter Becket (Marine Corps) and Joe Healy (Marine Corps).
Kindergarteners at the Lee H. Kellogg School sang toveterans at a breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 10.Patrick L. Sullivan
Falls Village
Eleven veterans visited Lee H. Kellogg School on Tuesday, Nov. 10, for breakfast and a performance by the kindergarten class.
Newly appointed principal Jill Johnson, who joined Kellogg in August, welcomed the veterans and thanked them for their service. She said Veterans Day holds special meaning for her because her husband, Charles Beaudoin, is an Army veteran.
“We’re maintaining community events we’ve done year after year,” Johnson said.
The veterans arrived around 8:30 a.m. and gathered in the library for coffee and baked goods provided by Off the Trail Cafe.
After the Pledge of Allegiance, kindergarten students sang George M. Cohan’s “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” accompanied on keyboard by music teacher Danielle O’Neil.
The veterans who attended were Eric Carlson (Army), Lou Timolat (Army), William Knutson (Army), David Abbott (Marine Corps), John Seitz (Air Force), William Fox (Navy), John Martel (Army), Peter Pixley (Marine Corps), James Gulyas (Army), Charles Beaudoin (Army) and Michael Walker (Navy).
First Selectman Dave Barger and Selectman Judy Jacobs also attended.
Several veterans with ties to Cornwall attended a ceremony at Cornwall Consolidated School onNov. 10.Tom Brown
Cornwall
Eight veterans with ties to Cornwall attended a Veterans Day ceremony at Cornwall Consolidated School on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Students read aloud and presented gifts.