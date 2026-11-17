NORTHWEST CORNER — Students, veterans and neighbors across the Northwest Corner marked Veterans Day with school assemblies and ceremonies at town memorials.
Salisbury Central School held its assembly Tuesday, Nov. 10. Schools in Falls Village, Cornwall, Sharon and Kent also observed the holiday.
About 50 people gathered outside Salisbury Town Hall on Nov. 11. In Kent, American Legion Hall-Jennings Post 153 held a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial on Maple Street, followed by a luncheon at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
In North Canaan, Couch-Pipa VFW Post 6851 joined residents for a rifle salute at the Doughboy Memorial.
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