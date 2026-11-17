Veterans and neighbors gathered at memorials in North Canaan, Salisbury and Kent on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to remember those who died, thank those who served and honor those still in uniform.

Rifle salutes marked the ceremonies in North Canaan and Kent, while in Salisbury the crowd joined in singing “God Bless America.”





About 50 people came to Salisbury Town Hall for a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Patrick L. Sullivan

Salisbury

About 50 people gatheredat Town Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 11, for Salisbury’s annual Veterans Day ceremony.

Chris Williams, a veteran (Marine Corps) and former Salisbury selectman, led the ceremony. He paid tribute to the veterans in attendance, remembered those who had died and recognized the families and friends of those who served.

“We’re here today to honor our heroes, to remember their achievements, their courage and dedication, and to say thank you for their sacrifices,” Williams said.

Williams said the service members being honored came from all walks of life but shared a sense of duty. He spoke of the courage, determination and selflessness it took to leave home for distant battlefields, a journey many had never volunteered to make.

“They were called to be part of something bigger than themselves,” Williams said. “They were ordinary people who responded in extraordinary ways in extreme times.”

Tom Key, who served in the Navy and is a member of the Salisbury Congregational Church, gave the invocation and benediction. The crowd joined Lloyd Wallingford in singing “God Bless America.”

Chris Williams speaks about veterans’ selflessness at Town Hall on Veterans Day. Patrick L. Sullivan













Veterans take part in a rifle salute during Kent’s Veterans Day ceremony. Ruth Epstein

Kent

Residents gathered at the Veterans Memorial on Maple Street on Nov. 11 to thank veterans for their service. Those represented included veterans who served in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Desert Storm and Panama.

The ceremony, organized by American Legion Hall-Jennings Post 153, included a rifle salute, bagpipe music by Don Hicks and prayers from the Revs. Richard Clark and John Heeckt.

First Selectman Eric Epstein said the town was honoring everyone who had worn the uniform of the U.S. armed forces. He urged residents to listen to veterans and learn from their experiences.

“As a municipal leader, I am incredibly proud of Kent’s members of our military. The names on those monuments are more than just names; they are our neighbors, our coworkers and our friends...So today, let us renew our promise to our veterans. Let us listen to your stories, honor your experiences and uphold the values you fought to protect.”

Brent Kallstrom of Hall-Jennings Post 153 spoke about the history of Veterans Day.He noted that President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Armistice Day to honor World War I veterans. Congress made Armistice Day a federal holiday in 1938, and it was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

After the ceremony, veterans and their families were invited to a luncheon at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. George-Ann Gowan organized the meal with help from other church members.









Veterans take part in a rifle salute at the Doughboy Memorial in North Canaan on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Patrick Stachniak

North Canaan

Members of Couch-Pipa VFW Post 6851 gathered with residents at the Doughboy Memorial at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, to honor veterans and active-duty service members with a rifle salute.

The ceremony marked the hour when the armistice that ended the fighting in World War I took effect in 1918.

Vietnam War veterans Stanley Ralph and Jim Smith attended to remember fallen friends and pay tribute to those serving today.

Ralph recalled coming home from Vietnam and said he was glad that returning service members are treated better today than he and Smith were.

“[Veterans Day] means a lot to everyone that is serving,” Ralph said. “All of them are treated well, with respect when they come home.”

More than a dozen people attended, including VFW members, friends and family. VFW member Lou Timolat, a Falls Village resident, asked those gathered to recognize that military service can leave veterans with moral injuries as well as physical ones.

“With all our hearts, we need to convey our sense of honor and gratitude to those of our veterans who have gone to the next world,” he said.

Selectman Christopher Sorrell, a former Marine, took part in the salute and said the Board of Selectmen works to support the post.

This year, the board funded the $3,300 Hometown Hero Banners project, which displays veterans’ names and photographs on street light poles.

Post Commander Kirk Harrington helps organize the project.

Harrington, who has led the post since 2012, said he hopes future generations will carry on the Veterans Day ceremony.

“It’s important to keep that legacy and that honor going way after we’re gone,” he said.