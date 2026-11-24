Since October, Pretty Little Things and Co. has been welcoming shoppers to a well-stocked gift shop with a familiar community feel. Millerton resident and owner Crystal Smith has assembled a variety of artisan products, both her own creations and those of other local makers, including soy candles from A&C Creations’ and baskets by Liz.

“I love offering the things that I have made as well as those of other creative people,” Smith said. She celebrates the shop’s local focus as well as her affordable prices, important in today’s economy.

Pretty Little Things is definitely worth a browse for those seeking small, unique items that might delight on their own as a gift item or perhaps find their way into a holiday stocking. The shop offers custom apparel, hand-crocheted Santa hats, gift items, permanent jewelry (ask about it!), cards and more.

Here are five gift ideas from Pretty Little Things and Co.:

Permanent Jewelry — $50 to $65

Sterling silver and gold-filled bracelets, ankle bracelets and rings offer a personal touch. “It is a custom-fit piece of jewelry,” Smith said. “I do a lot of jewelry parties.”

Cutting board gift sets. Leila Hawken

Cutting Board Gift Sets — $15 to $45

An affordable, useful gift, tastefully presented with the holidays in mind. Perfect for a host, co-worker or client.

Blind Date with a Book — $28

Choose a genre and give it as a gift to anyone who loves to read, without knowing the title. The presentation, wrapped in a holiday theme, is artful and adds a little mystery to the experience. “Kids love these,” Smith said.

Santa Hats — $20

Hand-crocheted by Liz Cash of Falls Village, Conn., these Santa hats are ready for holiday party fun. There are also Cash’s crocheted hats and bags in stock for around $25.

Hand-crocheted Santa hats. Leila Hawken

Custom apparel — $18 to $25

Smith creates these shirts and jerseys to order. Customers can provide their choice of print or logo design to be applied to selected apparel, making for a personalized holiday gift.

With its mix of locally made goods, affordable prices and one-of-a-kind finds, Pretty Little Things and Co. offers plenty of possibilities for thoughtful holiday giving.

Pretty Little Things and Co. is open Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.





5329 Route 44, Suite 2, Amenia, NY • 845-789-1035 • Instagram: @prettylittlethings_co18