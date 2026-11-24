Just in time for Christmas shopping, Lakeville Books and Stationery’s Lakeville store manager, Alice Peck, has put together, at the request of The Lakeville Journal, a list of books with wide appeal to readers. The titles are expected to be in stock when holiday shoppers visit the Lakeville or Great Barrington locations.

This is particularly important this year. Owner Darryl Peck recently emailed customers to explain that titles once easy to obtain have become harder to find because of problems on the publishing end of the business.

Alice Peck’s recommendations include three works of fiction: “Country People” by Daniel Mason, “Peck & Peck” by Bonnie Garmus and “The Thoroughbreds” by Elin Hilderbrand and Shelby Cunningham.

For nonfiction, she recommends “What Could Possibly Go Right? The Essential Journey to Scale an Enduring Culture” by Danny Meyer and “Sleeping Beauties: Why Good Ideas Go Dormant and How They Wake Up” by former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne.

And for the cook in your life, there’s Ina Garten’s latest cookbook, “Simply Ina.”

Store manager Alice Peck. Patrick L. Sullivan

“I’ve read all of them, as did my parents, and can vouch for them,” Peck said.

“We tried to appeal to everyone with the fiction, and with non-fiction we tried to stay away from politics.”

The store also has an abundance of nonbook items.

“Puzzles,” said Peck. “Lots of puzzles.”

The puzzles range in price from $20 to $50, while wooden puzzles from Liberty Puzzles cost $125, contain roughly 500 pieces and are highly prized by serious puzzle fiends.

If your giftee has an artistic streak, a set of 12 colored pencils costs $33.95, as do Blackwing notebooks featuring classic Disney characters on their covers.

Another nook is devoted to trivia games with titles such as “Dad Rock,” “I’ve Venn Thinking” and “Incredibly Pointless Trivia.” The games cost between $10 and $20.

A wonderful selection of books by local authors. Patrick L. Sullivan

Right by the cash register is a shelf of books by local authors and on local topics, including the “Sarum Samplings” series of oral histories about Salisbury, compiled and edited by Jean McMillan; Arnold Whitridge’s “A Short History of Salisbury, Connecticut”; and Steve Culton’s “Fly Fishing Guide to the Farmington River.”

Lakeville Books also carries day planners, greeting cards ranging from the serious to the silly, calendars and all sorts of notebooks and writing implements.

In short, there’s something for everyone here, and you don’t even have to try very hard.

329 Main St., Lakeville, Conn. & 63 State St., Great Barrington, MA • lakevillebooks.com • Instagram: @lakevillebooks