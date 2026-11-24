CORNWALL — The town of Cornwall met Friday, Nov. 20, to discuss its newly printed town report and vote on two proposals: a property tax exemption for qualifying veterans and approval of its 5-year capital plan.

At the Cornwall Consolidated School cafeteria, the town voted to pass both measures unanimously, with several in attendance hoping to expand the full tax exemption to more veterans.

“There are several veterans in town…and it seems like something that we should do,” said First Selectman Gordon Ridgway, who noted the town assessor was in favor of it. “Our boards worked on this, and came up with an ordinance that’s been publicly available to make this available for people.”

Connecticut and other states across the country have passed legislation offering local municipalities the chance to exempt qualified veterans from their property tax. To qualify, a veteran must be deemed to have a service-related injury, or a “100% disability,” by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to the VA, the disability must completely inhibit the veteran’s ability to work.

Ridgway stated that Cornwall has two veterans that could qualify for the exemption and began working on its own ordinance after Salisbury passed an exemption. Veterans must submit an application to the town tax collector with evidence of the VA’s designation, and the Board of Selectmen will certify the exemption.

Though Ridgway was open to extending a similar exemption to other veterans after a question from the audience, he stated all town tax requirements are designated by state lawmakers and Cornwall is not permitted to do so on its own.

Also on the docket, the BOS and Board of Finance finalized Cornwall’s 5-year capital plan: a rough estimate of town costs that Ridgway specified is not necessarily an “appropriation” of funds. Each year’s estimate remained on average around $800,000, except for the fiscal year of 2029-2030 due to forecasted town building and Cornwall Consolidated School maintenance.

Ridgway also made note that over the next three years, the town will continue to invest about $50,000 into its Storm Damage reserves, which the BOS started as insurance after a slew of hyper-local storms.

“We started that several years ago with the idea of having reserves because we did have some very localized, but severe storms three years ago,” said Ridgway. “They were localized enough that they did not receive FEMA reimbursement, which we have in the past.”

Ridgway stated Cornwall has yet to use the funds, but will continue to build its reserve until 2030.