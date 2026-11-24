FALLS VILLAGE — The newly formed Region One Middle School Theater made its debut Friday and Saturday with “Willy Wonka, Jr.” at Housatonic Valley Regional High School. The production brought together 25 sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders from across the district.

Elaborate sets and props helped bring the show to life, and director Jackie McAvaney, a music teacher, described the enthusiastic cast as having “Broadway caliber.”

Producer Theresa Padin, executive secretary to HVRHS Assistant Principal Steven Schibi, said she and McAvaney put on 13 plays in 13 years while working together in the Winchester school system. After coming to Region One, Padin approached Athletic Director Anne MacNeil, who oversees many of the district’s middle school programs, about starting a regional theater group. MacNeil welcomed the idea.

Padin and McAvaney put out a call for students. Many of those who signed up had performed in school plays, through the SOAR program in Salisbury or with the Falls Village Children’s Theater. For others, it was their first time on stage.

Charlie Bucket, played by Jason Coppola, finds the last golden ticket in a bar of chocolate. Patrick L. Sullivan

Padin said one student told her that she had made new friends who shared her interests.

Padin said she thinks those connections will help students make the transition to high school.

“They are a great group of kids; so energized and excited and willing to put in hard work,” Padin said.

McAvaneysaid, “I’m so glad to share my love of music with them.”

Both credited faculty, custodial staff and parents with helping make the production a success. “We’ve had such a nice reception,” Padin said.

Rehearsals started the last week of August. “So it was two rehearsals per week for two and a half months,” Padin said.

Asked whether they would put on another play, Padin answered without hesitation. “Absolutely.” She said they had already discussed what the next show might be.

The Friday evening and Saturday matinee performances drew large audiences that responded with cheers and applause. After the show, students talked about how much fun they had and thanked Padin and McAvaney.

MacNeil, who was in the audience, said she was pleased with the program. “This is one more step to bringing Region One together.”