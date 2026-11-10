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Northwest Corner libraries offer laptops to eligible residents

Northwest Corner libraries offer laptops to eligible residents

Sarah Marshall, director of Kent Memorial Library, displays a laptop available through the Laptop ConneCT Library program, now offered at all town libraries in Region One.

Ruth Epstein

NORTHWEST CORNER — Libraries provide much more than books nowadays, and eligible Connecticut residents now have another resource available.

All six libraries in the Region One school district are participating in Laptop ConneCT, a program that allows eligible residents to borrow laptops for long-term use.

“It’s terrific,” said Meg Sher, executive director of the D.M. Hunt Library in Falls Village. “We’ve already given out two.”

Laura Moran, director of the Douglas Library in North Canaan, spoke enthusiastically about the program, saying it has particularly benefited people over 65.

“They are able to use it for such things as telehealth,” she said. “They are finding it easier to read because of a larger screen and keyboard than on their phones.”

Each library has received an allocation of laptops through the statewide program. The Dell Pro 16 laptops run Windows and have built-in cameras for video calls, online classes, virtual doctor appointments and more. They come with a power adapter, charging cable and a carrying case, subject to availability.

To qualify, borrowers must be at least 18, have a valid library card from the municipality distributing the laptop and lack access to a sufficient personal computer at home.

They must also participate in one of the following assistance programs: SNAP, the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Medicare or HUSKY Health.

Each library also has a digital navigator who visits weekly to provide instruction and support.

Sarah Marshall, director of the Kent Memorial Library, said the library received 11 laptops. Five will be shared with community members, and six will remain in-house. Paul Bacsik, Kent’s navigator, is there Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Why wouldn’t we be part of it?” Marshall asked rhetorically. “It’s really something good for our patrons.”

Jennifer Lutris of Winchester, a retired librarian with the state’s community college system, is one of the digital navigators. She serves libraries in North Canaan, Falls Village and Norfolk.

“I’ve found it to be really fun,” she said of the position. “I’m meeting cool people with cool stories. I’m so glad I got this job. It’s so rewarding.”

She described one woman who loves music but had difficulty viewing content on her phone because the font was so small. Lutris helped her get started with a laptop, and she now enjoys viewing her favorite selections.

“People think seniors will need it to deal with issues like Social Security and Medicare,” said Lutris. “That’s part of it, but it also gives them connections to the outside world.”

The program is administered by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection in partnership with the Connecticut State Library. It is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act’s Capital Projects Fund.

Ruth Epstein
Reporter
libraries

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