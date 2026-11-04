Cornwall Library welcomes new executive director

CORNWALL — Cara Johnson has been named the new executive director of the Cornwall Library. She replaces Margaret Haske, who chose to take on the position of director of circulation.
Johnson, 52, brings a wide range of experience to her new role. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees, as well as a PhD in archeology from the University of Connecticut. She taught at the college level and was head of school at Litchfield Montessori School and most recently education lead for Art Education Initiative, a global education foundation.
“But I’ve always been interested in libraries,” she said during a recent interview, as the sound of excited young children attending the weekly story hour could be heard. “This is more than just a library. Cornwall comes across as an arts and literary community and what is wanted here echoes my job as head of school.”
While she has no plans to make any immediate changes as she gets to know the community, Johnson said she has some ideas about expanding programs using her educational background. She really enjoys middle school-age children and hopes to be able to provide offerings to attract them to the library. “They’re old enough to have strong reasoning skills yet have not lost that sense of awe. It’s an important period.”
Johnson envisions planning events that let them express their creativity, thinking about such activities as a maker space, problem solving, exploring different media and outdoor programs. She would also like to see them involved in volunteerism.
Johnson sees the role of the library as being a community hub. With art shows, lectures, programs for all ages, as well as a repository for books, videos and other materials, the library connects people, she said.
She has already seen how it serves as an outlet for artists to showcase their talents. The walls are currently filled with a photography exhibit. “It’s lovely that people give of their time to share their work.”
She marveled at the recent Lena Dunham talk that brought out an audience of 300.
Raised in Pomfret and now a resident of Bantam, Johnson greatly enjoys hiking and kayaking. “I love being outdoors,” she said.
And, of course, she is a reader, attracted to mystery novels and what she termed “nerdy science non-fiction.” Among her favorite authors are Ann Cleeves and Sam Keen.
Johnson served as a trustee of the Connecticut Board of Independent Schools and board member of the Rotary Club of Thomaston and the Junior Women’s Club of Litchfield Hills. She’s been a wilderness guide and mentor and continues to serve as a research scientist in the University of Connecticut’s department of anthropology.