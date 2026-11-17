NORTH CANAAN — The town has recovered $15,000 in lost revenue from a surcharge on miniature liquor bottles after Treasurer Melanie Neely discovered that the money had mistakenly been sent to New Canaan.
First Selectman Jesse Bunce announced the recovery at the Nov. 9 Board of Selectmen meeting, drawing a round of applause. Bunce investigated the discrepancy after Neely brought it to his attention.
Neely spotted a drop in revenue while reviewing the town’s finances in late October. She said North Canaan had typically received between $4,000 and $6,000 every six months since the surcharge took effect in 2021. Payments had fallen to between $1,600 and $1,900.
“I just thought it didn’t look right,” Neely said after the meeting.
Bunce said the error originated at a North Canaan package store that has been under new management for about 18 months. The store mistakenly listed the town as “N. Canaan,” he said, and the money went to New Canaan in Fairfield County.
Connecticut imposes a surcharge on miniature liquor bottles known as nips. Wholesalers send the proceeds twice a year to the towns where the bottles were sold and report sales by town to the state. Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut compiles figures on how much each town receives.
State law requires towns to use the money to reduce solid waste or the impact of litter. The Connecticut Council on Environmental Quality reviews how municipalities use the funds.
Bunce said the town is considering using the recovered money to build a roof over its bulky waste bin. A tarp now covers the bin to keep rain from soaking discarded couches and other items. Wet upholstery adds weight and can increase disposal costs.
Bunce also credited Neely with moving several town accounts to earn higher interest rates, a change he said brings in roughly $60,000 a year in interest.
“It was something that we always wanted to do for the town,” Bunce said. “When she got in, she implemented that right away.”
Neely, who retired after more than 30 years in banking, said she was glad to recover the money and is looking for other ways to streamline the town’s finances.