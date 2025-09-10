north canaan bos

Progress made by Friends of Ruggles Landing

NORTH CANAAN — Plans for a public access site on the Housatonic River in North Canaan are moving closer to reality.

Selectman Jesse Bunce, who is also president of the Friends of Ruggles Landing group, provided an update on recent progress at the Board of Selectmen meeting Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Recent progress includes formation of a board, bank account and certificate of incorporation. The bank account allows for receipt of $10,000 annually from the Housatonic River Commission.

“The state is eager to make progress on this site. They’re going to pay for the demolition of the old Masonic lodge, restructuring the road, picnic tables and automatic gate as well as a boat launch for future activities,” said Bunce.

Later in September, the boy scouts plan to paddle on the Housatonic River via access from Ruggles Landing.

“The Troop’s really psyched up about doing this,” said Scoutmaster Walter Deane. “I think it’s a great thing for the scouts to get involved. The paddling merit badge, the kayak merit badge later on, there’s a lot that can be added in from the scouting point of view.”

Located off Route 44, Ruggles Landing would be North Canaan’s only public access point to the river.

Trooper on leave

North Canaan Resident Trooper Spencer Bronson is on medical leave.

At the Sept. 2 meeting, Selectman Craig Whiting said the reason and duration of the leave are unknown, but the town retains access to a state trooper through Troop B.

“The area is still covered,” said Whiting.

Emails sent to residenttrooper@northcanaan.org should receive responses.

north canaan bos

Latest News

Wake Robin public hearing closes

Wake Robin public hearing closes

Aradev LLC’s plans to redevelop Wake Robin Inn include four 2,000-square-foot cabins, an event space, a sit-down restaurant and fast-casual counter, a spa, library, lounge, gym and seasonal pool. If approved, guest room numbers would increase from 38 to 57.

Provided

LAKEVILLE — The public hearing for the redevelopment of Wake Robin Inn is over. Salisbury Planning and Zoning Commission now has two months to make a decision.

The hearing closed on Tuesday, Sept. 9, after its seventh session.

Keep ReadingShow less
wake robin inn

Celebrating diverse abilities at Stanton Home fundraiser

Celebrating diverse abilities at Stanton Home fundraiser

The Weavery is Stanton Home’s oldest activity space, featuring a collection of vintage and modern floor looms. It offers opportunities for building dexterity, creative expression, and social connection through fiber arts.

Provided

Stanton Home is holding its annual Harvest Roast fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 13 in Great Barrington, an evening of farm-to-table dining, live swing music, and community connection.

For nearly 40 years, Stanton Home has supported adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through residential programs, therapeutic services and skill-building activities.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Sharon Playhouse presents staged reading of ‘Die Mommie Die!’

Sharon Playhouse presents staged reading of ‘Die Mommie Die!’
Charles Busch wrote and stars in ‘Die Mommie Die!’ at Sharon Playhouse.
Provided

Following the memorable benefit reading last season of Charles Busch’s Tony-nominated Broadway hit, “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife,” the Sharon Playhouse will present a one-night-only staged reading of his riotous comic melodrama “Die Mommie Die!” on Friday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

The production —a deliciously over-the-top homage to classic Hollywood mid-century thrillers — ­­continues the Playhouse’s artistic partnership with Busch, who reprises his iconic role of the glamorous yet troubled songstress Angela Arden.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances