Residents fill North Canaan Town Hall to hear from selectmen
NORTH CANAAN — At the Oct. 6 meeting of the Board of Selectmen, speakers had to use a microphone sound system so those in the back of the audience could hear them as residents filled the meeting room for the last selectmen’s meeting before the Nov. 4 election.
In the month leading up to the October meeting, state troopers were called to Town Hall to remove Town Clerk Jean Jacquier, whose return to work after nearly eight months of absence followed a judge’s decision to upholdher removal from the ballot as a candidate.
Democratic Town Committee (DTC) chair Chris Jacques spoke during the public comment period at the start of the meeting.
He said that First Selectman Brian Ohler deliberately waited until after the Aug. 6 deadline for nominating petitions to be filed to alert the Secretary of the State’s(SOTS) office about the faulty DTC paperwork and that the Republican candidate for town clerk, Krystian Segalla, had used a nominating petition because of a similar error on the Republican Town Committee’s part.
He said the Republicans were notified but the Democrats were not.
“When standard procedures for correcting errors are selectively applied there are serious questions about fairness in our electoral processes.”
Ohler then spoke for about 40 minutes about the controversies surrounding Jacquier and provided his timeline of events.
“This has been a long two years, I won’t sugarcoat it,” he said.
He said complaints about Jacquier’s conduct as town clerk go back to the previous administration and that he received at least six complaints early in his term.
He said he had no choice but to act on the complaints.
Ohler responded to charges that he or Paul Mattingly, who is the selectmen’s executive assistant and filling in as assistant town clerk, had manipulated Town Hall security video footage that was the subject of a Freedom of Information Act request from the DTC.
Ohler said the reason there are gaps in the footage is that the video system uses a motion sensor, which does not provide continuous footage.
“So yes, there are long periods with no recording.”
He said allegations that the footage was altered are baseless. “We don’t have the capability.”
Ohler said that he and Cheryl Duntz did examine the DTC endorsement form (missing the information for Jacquier and Overby) shortly before 4 p.m. on July 23.
He said he did not have advance notice of the errors on the DTC form but did see the paperwork. “I went in on deadline day and took a photo.”
Ohler said candidates and party officials usually look at the candidate filings so they know who they are running against. “That’s how I found out you were running for First Selectman,” he said to Selectman Jesse Bunce.
Ohler said the Republicans were not notified of the missing signatures on the endorsement slates for candidates Krysti Segalla and Tucker Whiting. He told The Lakeville Journal that RTC secretary Cheryl Duntz noticed the missing signatures while double checking the forms on July 30. She then asked for advice from the SOTS office and learned the candidates could petition to remain on the ballot if enough signatures were attained and filed by Aug. 6.
As far as querying the SOTS office on Aug. 7 about missing information on the DTC slate, Ohler said he was within his rights as first selectman to do so.
Ohler said that in early February 2025 he assumed Jacquier had left her position. He said one person had asked her about an absentee ballot and Jacquier replied that she had received it but was no longer Town Clerk. He showed an email sent from Jacquier to the Adkins Printing Company on Feb. 7 instructing them not to send grant materials because she had left the job.
When asked about the email to Adkins, Jacquier confirmed she sent it and stated “there was a good reason for it. I knew I was not in the office for a time. There are reports that have to be filed on certain dates for that grant also, the grant has to be done by a certain date or the money has to be returned, and I did not want to take responsibility for that. And of course my assistant had never really done it on her own before so I was being very safe and saying, I just don’t want that responsibility since I’m not there.”
Ohler said he made contact with Jacquier’s husband who said she was finished with the job.
“So what would you assume?” Ohler asked the audience at Town Hall.
Moving on, Ohler said the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) was investigating Jacquier as of July 10 for soliciting for candidates in Town Hall, untimely stamping of documents and failure to fine candidates forlate campaign filings.
The Lakeville Journal has confirmed the SEEC investigation is ongoing.
Ohler said Jacquier came to Town Hall on Aug. 14 at 7:45 a.m. and found the locks had been changed, which Ohler said was done back in March.
Ohler described Jacquier as “enraged” and said she “proceeded to tear down all the signs” on the door of the town clerk’s office.
The state police were called. Ohler said Jacquier was ordered to leave and did so. He said he had to restrict Jacquier’s access to Town Hall until her intent could be determined, and that if Jacquier wanted to return to work she must have her legal team get in touch with the town’s lawyers to make that happen.
“To date this has not happened.”
Jacquier provided copies of emails to The Lakeville Journal that were sent by her attorneys to North Canaan town counsel Randy DiBella. On March 11 attorney Jeffrey Mirman wrote “Ms. Jacquier has not abandoned her office” and intends to return to work when she feels ready. On Aug. 14 attorney John Kennelly wrote Jacquier did not resign and cannot be locked out of the office. He requested a set of working keys be provided to Jacquier.
Ohler said Jacquier returned to Town Hall at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 29, sat down at a computer and asked for a copy of the current key.
Jacquier told The Lakeville Journal she went to help prepare for the election.
The state police were called again, and again Jacquier left.
Ohler said he has an obligation to maintain the security of Town Hall, and particularly the Town Clerk’s office and the documents and records therein.
He noted that Jacquier is still technically the town clerk. “I did not remove her,” he said. “We’re restricting access until we know her intent.”
LAKEVILLE — Barbara Meyers DelPrete, 84, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at her home. She was the beloved wife of George R. DelPrete for 62 years.
Mrs. DelPrete was born in Burlington, Iowa, on May 31, 1941, daughter of the late George and Judy Meyers. She lived in California for a time and had been a Lakeville resident for the past 55 years.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, George, include son, George R. DelPrete II, daughter, Jena DelPrete Allee, and son Stephen P. DelPrete. Grandchildren; Trey, Cassidy, and Meredith DelPrete, Jack, Will and Finn Allee, and Ali and Nicholas DelPrete.
A Funeral Mass was held at St. Mary’s Church, Lakeville, on Saturday, Oct. 4. May she Rest in Peace.
Ryan Funeral Home, 255 Main St., Lakeville, is in care of arrangements.
To offer an online condolence, please visit ryanfhct.com
SHARON — Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti, daughter of George and Mabel (Johnson) Wilbur, the first girl born into the Wilbur family in 65 years, passed away on Oct. 5, 2025, at Noble Horizons.
Shirley was born on Aug. 19, 1948 at Sharon Hospital.
She was raised on her parents’ poultry farm (Odge’s Eggs, Inc.).
After graduating from Housatonic Valley Regional High School, she worked at Litchfield County National Bank and Colonial Bank.
She married the love of her life, John, on Aug. 16, 1969, and they lived on Sharon Mountain for more than 50 years.
Shirley enjoyed creating the annual family Christmas card, which was a coveted keepsake.She also enjoyed having lunch once a month with her best friends, Betty Kowalski, Kathy Ducillo, and Paula Weir.
In addition to John, she is survived by her three children and their families; Sarah Medeiros, her husband, Geoff, and their sons, Nick and Andrew, of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Shelby Diorio, her husband, Mike, and their daughters, Addie, Lainey and Lyla, of East Canaan, Connecticut,Jeffrey Perotti, his wife, Melissa, and their daughters, Annie, Lucy and Winnie, of East Canaan. Shirley also leaves her two brothers, Edward Wilbur and his wife Joan, and David Wilbur; two nieces, three nephews, and several cousins.
At Shirley’s request, services will be private.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Sharon Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund, PO Box 283, Sharon, CT 06069.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
MILLERTON — Veronica Lee “Ronnie” Silvernale, 78, a lifelong area resident died Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, Connecticut. Mrs. Silvernale had a long career at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, where she served as a respected team leader in housekeeping and laundry services for over eighteen years. She retired in 2012.
Born Oct. 19, 1946, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Bradley C. and Sophie (Debrew) Hosier, Sr. Following her graduation from high school and attending college, she married Jack Gerard Silvernale on June 15, 1983 in Millerton, New York. Their marriage lasted thirty-five years until Jack’s passing on July 28, 2018.
Ronnie is survived by her daughter, Jaime Silvernale (Wm. MacDaniel, Sr.) of Millerton, her beloved grandson, Wm. MacDaniel, Jr.; two special nieces, Shannon and Rebecca and a special nephew Sean Hosier. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Bradley C. Hosier, Jr. and her dear friend Ruth Fullerton of Millerton.
Visitation was private. A celebration of Ronnie’s life will be held in the future. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family or to plant a tree in Ronnie’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Christine Gevert, Crescendo’s artistic director, is delighted to announce the start of this musical organization’s 22nd year of operation. The group’s first concert of the season will feature Latin American early chamber music, performed Oct. 18 and 19, on indigenous Andean instruments as well as the virginal, flute, viola and percussion. Gevert will perform at the keyboard, joined by Chilean musicians Gonzalo Cortes and Carlos Boltes on wind and stringed instruments.
This concert, the first in a series of nine, will be held on Oct. 18 at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, and Oct. 19 at Trinity Church in Lakeville.
For those unfamiliar with Crescendo, the award-winning organization was founded in 2003 and brings lesser-known works from the Renaissance and Baroque periods — along with contemporary fusion pieces — to new life. Its performances often blend classical composition with nontraditional instrumentation for a refreshing new take on an established body of work.
Gevert, who is German, Chilean and American, is a conductor, keyboardist and musical scholar. As the multi-national, multi-lingual (German, Spanish and English) creative director, she is a veritable whirlwind of talent, professionalism and inspiration who conceives of new musical treats for her audiences. She also hires and nourishes local talent, sources internationally known vocal and instrumental professionals, and provides her audiences with well-researched program notes for each concert, packaged in lush, full-color programs that resemble illuminated manuscripts.
“It is the excitement about and dedication to the music, along with the prerequisite vocal and instrumental talent, that characterizes a Crescendo member,” said Gevert. “I don’t care about things like how old or young you are or where you’re from — it’s all about bringing these performers together to provide unforgettable musical experiences for its audiences.”
“Traditional audiences for classical music performances tend to skew older,” Gevert continued. “For that reason, I’ve embarked on an effort to reach younger listeners, and have done things like taken a Crescendo choral group to perform at Housatonic Regional High School. I’ve also launched an effort to recruit and train young singers in Baroque singing techniques so they can perform with our existing choral group.”
The upcoming 2025-26 season includes, among other performances, a solo recital and benefit concert on Nov. 22 by the international Baroque opera star and countertenor Nicholas Tamagna. The curated program will include works by Handel, Vivaldi, and Monteverdi.
Two dazzling Christmas concerts follow: on Dec. 6 and 7, Crescendo presents J.S. Bach’s “Sweet Comfort” cantata and Mass in G minor, featuring the full chorus and soloists with a period instrument orchestra. On Dec. 21, the annual Holiday Concert will be presented: “A Tapestry of Traditions: Unraveling the History of Christmas Carols,” with the entire Crescendo vocal ensemble and Gevert on organ.
For the full schedule, concerts details and ticket information, visit: www.crescendomusic.org