Lower Road paving prompts look at condition of nearby streets

NORTH CANAAN — The recent work to repair and replace asphalt on Lower Road has caused the Board of Selectmen to identify more roads in need of care.

At a meeting of the Board Oct. 7, First Selectman Brian Ohler noted that some high-traffic streets are due for work. He suggested a study be conducted on Sand Road, West Main Street and North Elm Street to determine the extent of damage.

“For some of our roads that are traveled so much, we really need to look at the integrity underneath that road and do it right,” said Ohler.

He suggested the work could be as severe as removing the existing road down to the dirt and starting from scratch.

“That is not cheap by any means, but we’ve been working with the Northwest Hills COG,” (Council of Governments) to identify grant opportunities through the Transportation Rural Improvement Program (TRIP).

Through COG resources, North Canaan hopes to secure funding to study, design and rebuild the three roads.

Town Meeting

The annual Town Meeting was set for Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. in Town Hall. There will be two items on the agenda, both budget-related.

Overall for 2023-24, spending totals were less than expected by about $34,000. Certain line items, however, went over budget and need to be replenished to balance the bottom line.

The first item on the agenda will be to transfer $87,064.58 of unspent funds into an over-drafted line item related to miscellaneous town expenses. Numerous factors contributed to this over-spending including legal costs for ongoing union negotiations, an investigation by the Connecticut Attorney General’s office and three property owners disputing their recent land assessments.

The second item on the agenda will be to move $29,160 for a miscellaneous line item for the Local Capital Improvement Project (LoCIP). This funding was used for road repairs and improvements. The amount has been received by the town from the state and a vote is needed to apply the money to the line item.

Regarding the first agenda item, Board of Finance member Christian Allyn is in the process of reviewing town files to determine exactly what costs contributed to the excess spending.

Candy collection

Town Hall will collect candy donations for residents of popular trick-or-treating destinations in North Canaan.

For Halloween night, Bragg Street and Prospect Street will both be closed to car traffic in favor of costumed pedestrians.

Resident Trooper Jeremy Ribadeneyra will be on duty for the night.

Haystack Festival brings literary minds to Norfolk

Haystack Festival brings literary minds to Norfolk

The Great Room at Norfolk Library filled to capacity for the Haystack Festival.

Jennifer Almquist

Just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 6, attendees of Norfolk Foundation’s Haystack Festival spilled out of the red Shingle Style Norfolk Library into brilliant October sunshine, emerging from the final book talk of the weekend (excepting an event for young readers later in the day). The talk, which was a conversation between horse experts journalist Sarah Maslin Nir and author David Chaffetz, was rife with equine puns and startling facts. The tongue-in-cheek use of the word “cavalier” brought laughs from the engaged audience, while Nir disclosed that horses eat for a full 16 hours a day.

The talk brought levity and humor to the festival’s conclusion, while also diving into the serious history of the relationship between society and horses. Chaffetz explained horses were fundamental in the formation of large empires: “We don’t see empires until horses became fundamental to the political state.” Nir elaborated that the “wild” horses in North America are not native, but feral horses descended from animals brought by Spanish imperialists. “No tea grows in England,” she explained, “it is the result of empire – and so are horses.”

book talk
book talk

Project SAGE's solemn vigil

Project SAGE's solemn vigil

"The Red Sand Project" is intended to draw attention to often overlooked domestic violence issues in the Northwest Corner.

Natalia Zukerman

To mark the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Project SAGE held its annual community vigil on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Community Field in Lakeville. Project SAGE is a community-focused organization dedicated to supporting, advocating, guiding and educating victims of relationship violence through a range of services and outreach programs.

A large group of people gathered quietly in the center of the field where they were handed packets of red sand. Red Sand Project, created by artist and activist Molly Gochman, is a participatory artwork that uses sidewalk interventions and earthwork installations to encourage people to reflect, connect, and take action against the vulnerabilities that contribute to human trafficking, modern slavery, and exploitation.

project sage
project sage

Northwest Corner artists unite for Clay Way Tour Oct. 19-20

Northwest Corner artists unite for Clay Way Tour Oct. 19-20

Pottery of all sorts will be on display at the Clay Way Tour, featuring 26 area artists.

Provided

Now in its 8th year, The Clay Way Studio Tour is an annually held event featuring some of Connecticut’s best potters. Twenty six artists will show their work among nine studios.

The Tour takes place in Litchfield County Connecticut and Wingdale, New York Oct.19 and 20 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Potter and organizer Jane Herald explained the origin of the tour.

pottery
pottery