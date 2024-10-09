Lower Road paving prompts look at condition of nearby streets

NORTH CANAAN — The recent work to repair and replace asphalt on Lower Road has caused the Board of Selectmen to identify more roads in need of care.



At a meeting of the Board Oct. 7, First Selectman Brian Ohler noted that some high-traffic streets are due for work. He suggested a study be conducted on Sand Road, West Main Street and North Elm Street to determine the extent of damage.

“For some of our roads that are traveled so much, we really need to look at the integrity underneath that road and do it right,” said Ohler.

He suggested the work could be as severe as removing the existing road down to the dirt and starting from scratch.

“That is not cheap by any means, but we’ve been working with the Northwest Hills COG,” (Council of Governments) to identify grant opportunities through the Transportation Rural Improvement Program (TRIP).

Through COG resources, North Canaan hopes to secure funding to study, design and rebuild the three roads.

Town Meeting

The annual Town Meeting was set for Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. in Town Hall. There will be two items on the agenda, both budget-related.

Overall for 2023-24, spending totals were less than expected by about $34,000. Certain line items, however, went over budget and need to be replenished to balance the bottom line.

The first item on the agenda will be to transfer $87,064.58 of unspent funds into an over-drafted line item related to miscellaneous town expenses. Numerous factors contributed to this over-spending including legal costs for ongoing union negotiations, an investigation by the Connecticut Attorney General’s office and three property owners disputing their recent land assessments.

The second item on the agenda will be to move $29,160 for a miscellaneous line item for the Local Capital Improvement Project (LoCIP). This funding was used for road repairs and improvements. The amount has been received by the town from the state and a vote is needed to apply the money to the line item.

Regarding the first agenda item, Board of Finance member Christian Allyn is in the process of reviewing town files to determine exactly what costs contributed to the excess spending.

Candy collection

Town Hall will collect candy donations for residents of popular trick-or-treating destinations in North Canaan.

For Halloween night, Bragg Street and Prospect Street will both be closed to car traffic in favor of costumed pedestrians.

Resident Trooper Jeremy Ribadeneyra will be on duty for the night.