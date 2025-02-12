north canaan bos

North Canaan considers removing treasurer from ballot

NORTH CANAAN — Following the lead of a number of other Connecticut towns, North Canaan’s Board of Selectmen raised the prospect of changing the town treasurer from an elected position to an appointed one.

The matter was mentioned during a meeting of the Board Feb. 3 in preparation for the potential mid-term departure of current treasurer Emily Minacci.

“She hasn’t given us a date, but she is open to the idea of having the treasurer position be appointed,” said First Selectman Brian Ohler.

The Board tentatively scheduled a special meeting for Feb. 18 to discuss the topic. Minacci and town attorney Randy DiBella will be invited.

“Randy can go over the pros and cons. We’ll have some data of other towns,” said Ohler.

An ordinance change would require a public hearing. Ultimately, the decision would fall to voters by way of a town meeting.

Resident Trooper

Trooper Spencer Bronson, who recently returned to the position of resident trooper in North Canaan, announced an “open door policy” for his office at Town Hall.

“If my vehicle’s out there, I am here,” said Bronson. “Any complaints, feel free to come in.”

A direct email address to contact the resident trooper was made: TK

Bronson said he looks forward to becoming a part of the community once more and he intends to have a presence at North Canaan Elementary School.

