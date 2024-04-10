north canaan bos

Eversource to take down trees in North Canaan

NORTH CANAAN — Eversource has announced plans to cut branches and trees near powerlines in the coming months.

First Selectman Brian Ohler reviewed the proposal and the April 1 Board of Selectmen (BOS) meeting and described the vegetation management plan as “pretty aggressive.”

Tree work is done to prevent damage to powerlines in town. Property owners with compromised trees will receive advance warning before work is one on their land.

“They do have to knock on your door, provide literature, ask for your permission. You can say ‘no,’” explained Ohler.

Eversource is expected to begin cutting May 1 and should be completed by July 1.

Tom Zetterstrom suggested consulting with the town’s Tree Warden before any work begins. This has been done in the past and can prevent otherwise healthy trees from being removed.

“Obviously ash trees, we’re not favoring those... but a good hickory that’s not going to fall down for probably 50 years, we want to leave it,” said Zetterstrom.

BOS agreed to this proposal and invited Zetterstrom to sit in the vegetation plan review as well.

Last month, BOS implemented the “Adopt-a-Garden” program to partner with landscapers in an effort to beautify North Canaan. Ohler reported at the April 1 meeting that all town garden beds have been adopted by licensed companies. Additionally, Tallon Lumber offered to donate mulch for each garden.

Each adoptee will meet with the Beautification Committee to learn the history of their newly adopted garden bed before presenting a landscape design for the committee to review.

Adoptees will be required to clean, plant, and maintain the beds. A placard will be placed in each garden to show the name of the landscaper responsible.

In honor of Earth Day, the annual North Canaan Clean Up will be Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at Town Hall at 9:30 a.m. to participate.

