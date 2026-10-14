North Canaan considers trash hauler fees, seeks unpaid sticker revenue

NORTH CANAAN — Town officials are considering charging commercial trash haulers to use the local transfer station, citing disposal costs and concerns that 80 of the sole commercial hauler’s 120 customers have not purchased required annual stickers.
The Board of Selectmen discussed the issue at its Oct. 5 meeting but postponed action pending further study.
Richard Ralph, the only commercial hauler using the North Canaan station, collects garbage from 120 local customers and brings it to the town facility. The town then pays to transport and dispose of that trash in Torrington.
Ralph does not currently pay a separate fee to unload his customers’ garbage. His customers are required to purchase annual transfer station stickers, but First Selectman Jesse Bunce said a customer list provided to station manager Kate Light about a month ago showed only 40 held stickers.
Annual stickers cost $110, or $65 for seniors.
“The problem is we’re not getting sticker fees,” said Selectman Chris Sorrell.
Bunce suggested charging commercial haulers $50 per visit for small trucks and $100 for midsize trucks. The board discussed truck capacities but did not establish classifications or adopt a fee schedule.
“That would help in offsetting costs for us bringing our trash to Torrington,” he said.
The board has yet to determine whether commercial hauling fees would supplement or replace the sticker requirement for haulers’ customers.
Bunce said the transfer station is the town’s largest budget expense after education. The town pays a $129-per-ton tipping fee, plus $277 per ton to haul the material to Torrington — a total cost of $406 per ton.
Ralph, who attended the meeting, questioned how much his costs would increase and said he might have to raise his rates.
“If you’re a commercial hauler and you’re using the facility, it’s a benefit to you,” Bunce said. “You’re not running your trucks down to Torrington. We’re paying to get trash to Torrington so there should be some give and take where we come up with a fee schedule that works. We’re not trying to run you out of business.”
The board also discussed installing scales. Bunce said he raised the idea when he first became a selectman in 2023 because the town pays for disposal by weight, but there was no follow-up.
“I’m not saying we need to make a profit, but at least we should break even,” he said.
Bunce said Light wants changes at the station.
“I know Kate would like to see something happen because she feels like things are slipping by and she’s trying to make a difference,” he said. “I think a lot of taxpayers put pressure on her.”
The board planned to meet with Light to seek her input.
“I think we just need a good plan of action, like making sure stickers are paid for by everybody that uses the station,” Sorrell said. “Secondly, we need to figure out a fee schedule that’s kind of equitable to everyone involved.”