In the heart of West Cornwall, up the hill from the covered bridge and right by the train tracks, sits The Local, a beacon of the community filled with locally made goods and crafts. The Local is a nonprofit shop created to showcase the craftsmanship of the area. Owned by the Hughes Memorial Union, whose goal is to create shared spaces for the Cornwall community, the shop is run by the ever-tenacious and perpetually welcoming Libby Mitchell, who seems to have personal relationships with everyone who contributes.

The Local invites all kinds of craftspeople and creators who live or work in the Northwest Corner to contribute whatever they happen to make. The crafts are complemented by a wide variety of ingredients from local farmers and producers and a scrumptious array of prepared foods from chefs, bakers and cottage kitchen cooks with something special to share. Since the store is only open on Fridays and Saturdays, those prepared foods are always fresh and always delicious.

Coffee, Coffee, Coffee

Cornwall Bridge Coffee imports carefully selected coffee beans from around the world and roasts them in small batches at its home roastery in the shadow of the Cornwall covered bridge. Its blends and single-origin offerings can make any morning as cozy as you’d like it. $20.

Bespoke Shoes for Stylish Women

Lauren Brinkers is a cobbler based in Cornwall Bridge who crafts custom shoes with leather she paints herself using hand-mixed dyes. One-of-a-kind fashion for the one-of-a-kind gal on your list. $475.

Handmade Hearth Brooms

Honey Tuttle is a local artisan who makes a variety of crafts adorned with engravings and wood burning, but her hearth brooms are perfect for all those little messes. $30.

Cutting Boards

Phill West is a local woodworker who blends different kinds of wood to make creative cutting boards in a variety of shapes and sizes. $30 to $70.

Greeting Cards

April Stewart Klausner is a local artist whose Northwest Corner-inspired cards are the perfect complement to any good gift. $7.





415 Sharon-Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall, Conn. • hughesmemorialunion.org/the-local • Instagram: @thelocaltheunion