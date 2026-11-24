For the aspiring rock star, the lifelong music lover or anyone who’s ever dreamed of picking up an instrument, The Music Lab in North Canaan offers a gift that strikes just the right chord. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to music education, performance and community engagement. It hosts Acoustic Nite Live on Thursdays from 6:30 to 10 p.m., along with music jams, open workshops and special events such as Kids Karaoke Singalong.

Students and graduates perform at local farmers markets, fundraisers and private parties throughout the area. Attendees at Canaan’s Railroad Days festivities may have seen Music Lab musicians performing outside throughout the weekend.

Founder, President and CEO Sean Claydon, a guitarist, has more than 40 years of experience performing, recording and teaching. His organization’s motto is “Learn, Rehearse, Perform.”

Claydon and a team of teachers and instrumentalists are versed in acoustic music, heavy metal, rock, blues, folk and country. They offer lessons in guitar, bass, drums, keyboard and voice. Gift certificates are available, and lessons range from $40 to $60, depending on the teacher, instrument and level of instruction.

“There is no kid too young to start, if they have the desire,” said Claydon, “and no adult too old to refresh their musical skills.”

And unlike most gifts, this one might just lead to an encore.





97B Main St. in North Canaan, Conn. • musiclabct.com • 860-671-7996