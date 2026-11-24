Andrew Jack, a woodworker who lives in East Canaan, Connecticut, builds furniture and teaches the craft. He specializes in Windsor chairs and is branching out by experimenting with unexpected forms. A graduate of the art program at SUNY Purchase, he’s known for his ambitious spins on traditional furniture and his green woodworking method, which uses freshly cut wood instead of seasoned timber. Beyond his creations, Jack is a celebrated teacher who has guided many an aspiring woodworker to new heights of understanding and expertise. He offers classes for a wide range of experience levels at his studio in Sheffield.

Wooden spoons hand-carved by Andrew Jack. D.H. Callahan

Wooden Spoons

Everybody who’s ever cooked anything could use a wooden spoon. Andrew Jack’s are some of the most distinctive around. $30 to $80.

Spreaders

Not everybody has access to the finest artisanal meats or cheeses, but anyone can make an exceptional charcuterie board with an expertly handcrafted spreader for guests to use. $18 to $25.

Spoon Class

If there’s a curious crafter in your life who has yet to dive into the art of woodworking, this introductory class offers a chance to get familiar with the tools and materials needed to make small wooden objects by hand. $65.

Furniture Classes

For those handy folks on your list who know a thing or two about woodworking but aren’t quite making their own furniture yet, Jack offers classes to help take their skills to the next level. $600 to $2,000.

Custom-Made Furniture

A special gift for those special people. Jack’s website features an assortment of expertly crafted furniture made to order, with options to specify woods, paint colors and even styles for a variety of custom pieces. $600 to $3,500.





292 S. Main St., Sheffield, MA • andrewjack.net • Instagram: @andrewjackchairs

Andrew Jack shares studio space with similar businesses in Sheffield. D.H. Callahan



