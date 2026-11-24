SALISBURY — Thirty-eight members of the Salisbury Central School chorus took the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Nov. 12, performing a medley of holiday songs as part of the venue’s Holiday Spectacular.

Former music teacher and chorus director Jennifer Moros put together the medley.

“What a huge accomplishment for these kids, for our school and the community. Seeing them on that iconic stage was truly surreal,” said parent Larissa Vreeland, whose daughter was still wearing her wristband a week later.

Principal Stephanie Magyar said her favorite part of the trip was seeing the students’ reactions as they watched the show.

The chorus will perform the medley again at Salisbury’s Christmas tree lighting at the White Hart Inn on Dec. 6.