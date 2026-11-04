Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
performances

Salisbury chorus prepares for Radio City performance

Performance will proceed following music teacher Jennifer Moros’s departure

SALISBURY — Salisbury Central School’s chorus will perform at Radio City Music Hall Nov. 12, with preparations continuing despite the recent departure of music teacher and chorus director Jennifer Moros.

The chorus will perform a medley of holiday favorites before the Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes. Students announced the trip during their Fall Festival performance.

Principal Stephanie Magyarinformed families that Moros was no longer at the school in an email sent Oct. 28. Neither Magyar nor Moros commented on the reasons.

Magyar said the Nov. 12 performance will proceed and tickets remain available. She will oversee trip logistics, and Salisbury Band member Lee Sohl will direct the chorus.

Moros joined Salisbury Central in 2024 after nearly two decades as an educator. Working with Magyar, she expanded music opportunities for younger students and introduced a musical for fourth and fifth graders. The chorus grew to 38 students.

“I love what I do, I love making music and I love working with kids,” Moros said in an Oct. 23 interview with The Lakeville Journal.

“The program is growing really fast. The kids are training, and they’re pretty amazing,” she said.

Preparing for Radio City also brought support from the wider community. Michael Baldwin and Sarah Cuoco of Sharon Playhouse volunteered to help students develop their stage presence.

Students and community members helped raise money for the trip, selling $1,000 worth of popcorn at concerts with a machine borrowed from the local fire department.

Magyar said the program’s growth has given students more opportunities to perform and made the chorus more visible in the community.

“It’s been great. Our numbers are up, and not just the kids are responding well, but the community is getting to see us far more than they did before,” Magyar said.

The chorus is also scheduled to perform its holiday medley Dec. 6 at Salisbury’s tree lighting at the White Hart Inn.

Patrick Stachniak
performances

Latest News

Harding concedes State Senate District 30 to Zimmer

Harding concedes State Senate District 30 to Zimmer

Just as polls close, Former District 30 State Senator Stephen Harding greets supporters at his election watch party at The Abby Restaurant & Bar in New Milford, CT, Nov. 3.

Patrick Stachniak

In an unprecedented midterm election the evening of Nov. 3, Democrats across the country flipped battleground races for federal and local representatives in what has been described as a blue tsunami. The results in Connecticut were no different.

Keep ReadingShow less

Small trout, big lasagna and bad movies

Small trout, big lasagna and bad movies

The Men of CACA. From left, the author, Steve DeSimone, and Tom Gallucio.

Gary Dodson

I recently convened the fall meeting of CACA, which stands for Cinema, Angling and Culinary Appreciation.

This takes place in Phoenicia, New York. We fish all day, make a bountiful dinner, and watch the world’s worst movies.

Keep ReadingShow less
fishing

Sharon ambulance captain carries on family tradition of service

Sharon ambulance captain carries on family tradition of service

Thalia MacMillan

Ruth Epstein

SHARON ­— Whether it’s in her professional work or her community volunteerism, Thalia MacMillan strives to advocate for others. She developed that instinct from her many family members who also have the same calling.

Many in the region know her dad, Stanley MacMillan, who served for decades as a building inspector and fire marshal. Her mother, Grace Kandefer, was a longtime nurse at Sharon Hospital. Both were active volunteer first responders. Her brother Stanley MacMillan, Jr., is a member of the Sharon Fire Department.

Keep ReadingShow less
people
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Sharon plans replacement of West Cornwall Road bridge

Sharon plans replacement of West Cornwall Road bridge

SHARON — The Board of Selectmen and Planning & Zoning Commission have approved new plans to replace the West Cornwall Road bridge over Pine Swamp Brook, just south of the historic covered bridge over the Housatonic River in West Cornwall.

The project has been in the works for three years after a survey determined that the structure was nearing the end of its intended life-span. After passing the P&Z commission, the project now only needs approval from four property owners near the site to begin the bidding process.

Keep ReadingShow less
infrastructure

Salisbury Forum links science, religion and Earth’s future

Salisbury Forum links science, religion and Earth’s future

From left, Sam King, Mary Evelyn Tucker and John Grim discuss how religion and science can be used to address environmental challenges on Oct. 30.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — Religious scholars Mary Evelyn Tucker and John Grim and environmentalist, writer and former Hotchkiss teacher Sam King delivered a presentation at The Hotchkiss School Friday, Oct. 30.

Sponsored by the Salisbury Forum, “Change the Story, Change the World: A New Vision for an Ecological Era” explored how religious tradition and modern science can be used together to address environmental and spiritual challenges.

Keep ReadingShow less
salisbury forum

Backgammon group adds ‘Pizza and Play’ at White Hart

Backgammon group adds ‘Pizza and Play’ at White Hart

Playing backgammon at the Saturday session at Le Gamin in Sharon are front, Jennifer Dowley and Harding Bancroft. Behind them are Michael Lonergan and David Dabill.

Ruth Epstein

Like pickleball enthusiasts who just can’t get enough of the game, those who love backgammon are eager to play as often as possible.

With interest growing, Backgammon of Northwest Connecticut has added a third location for its weekly gatherings.

Keep ReadingShow less
community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.