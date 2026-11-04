Salisbury chorus prepares for Radio City performance

SALISBURY — Salisbury Central School’s chorus will perform at Radio City Music Hall Nov. 12, with preparations continuing despite the recent departure of music teacher and chorus director Jennifer Moros.
The chorus will perform a medley of holiday favorites before the Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes. Students announced the trip during their Fall Festival performance.
Principal Stephanie Magyarinformed families that Moros was no longer at the school in an email sent Oct. 28. Neither Magyar nor Moros commented on the reasons.
Magyar said the Nov. 12 performance will proceed and tickets remain available. She will oversee trip logistics, and Salisbury Band member Lee Sohl will direct the chorus.
Moros joined Salisbury Central in 2024 after nearly two decades as an educator. Working with Magyar, she expanded music opportunities for younger students and introduced a musical for fourth and fifth graders. The chorus grew to 38 students.
“I love what I do, I love making music and I love working with kids,” Moros said in an Oct. 23 interview with The Lakeville Journal.
“The program is growing really fast. The kids are training, and they’re pretty amazing,” she said.
Preparing for Radio City also brought support from the wider community. Michael Baldwin and Sarah Cuoco of Sharon Playhouse volunteered to help students develop their stage presence.
Students and community members helped raise money for the trip, selling $1,000 worth of popcorn at concerts with a machine borrowed from the local fire department.
Magyar said the program’s growth has given students more opportunities to perform and made the chorus more visible in the community.
“It’s been great. Our numbers are up, and not just the kids are responding well, but the community is getting to see us far more than they did before,” Magyar said.
The chorus is also scheduled to perform its holiday medley Dec. 6 at Salisbury’s tree lighting at the White Hart Inn.