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Kent man charged after slurs, spitting at Walmart

Kent man charged after slurs, spitting at Walmart

Matthew Colby, 32, of Kent, faces charges stemming from a Nov. 1 disturbance at a Southington Walmart, police said.

Photo courtesy Southington Police Department

SOUTHINGTON — A Kent man was arrested after police say he threw merchandise, damaged vehicles and spat in a customer’s face while shouting racial and homophobic slurs at him at a Southington Walmart.

Matthew Colby, 32, was arrested Nov. 5 in Newington following an investigation into the Nov. 1 incident at Walmart, 235 Queen St., according to Southington police.

Officers responded after receiving numerous reports of a man causing a disturbance inside the store and in the parking lot. Police said Colby threw merchandise from shelves before confronting a customer and spitting in his face while directing slurs at him.

Police also alleged that Colby damaged multiple vehicles in the parking lot before driving away recklessly and failing to stop for responding officers.

Witness videos of the incident circulated on social media. Police said investigators identified Colby through witness interviews, surveillance footage, digital evidence and coordination with other law enforcement agencies.

An arrest warrant was approved Nov. 5, and officers took Colby into custody that afternoon without incident, police said.

Colby was charged with second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias; second-degree breach of peace; second- and third-degree criminal mischief; reckless driving; engaging police in pursuit; failure to obey an officer’s signal; and failure to display registration plates.

He posted a $25,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court Nov. 19.

Christian Murray
Executive Editor

Christian Murray is executive editor of The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News. A graduate of the Columbia Journalism School, he is a veteran journalist, founding the Queens Post and its network of neighborhood news sites—including the Sunnyside Post, Astoria Post, LIC Post and Jackson Heights Post—and helping pioneer hyperlocal digital journalism in New York City. Before joining LJMN in 2025, he served as managing editor at Schneps Media, overseeing amNewYork, the Queens Courier, the Bronx Times and other local publications. Earlier in his career, Murray was a political reporter for Newsday and a business reporter for Reuters. A native of New Zealand, he says northwest Connecticut reminds him of the landscapes where he grew up—a connection that made the region feel like home from the start.

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