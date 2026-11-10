Kent man charged after slurs, spitting at Walmart

SOUTHINGTON — A Kent man was arrested after police say he threw merchandise, damaged vehicles and spat in a customer’s face while shouting racial and homophobic slurs at him at a Southington Walmart.
Matthew Colby, 32, was arrested Nov. 5 in Newington following an investigation into the Nov. 1 incident at Walmart, 235 Queen St., according to Southington police.
Officers responded after receiving numerous reports of a man causing a disturbance inside the store and in the parking lot. Police said Colby threw merchandise from shelves before confronting a customer and spitting in his face while directing slurs at him.
Police also alleged that Colby damaged multiple vehicles in the parking lot before driving away recklessly and failing to stop for responding officers.
Witness videos of the incident circulated on social media. Police said investigators identified Colby through witness interviews, surveillance footage, digital evidence and coordination with other law enforcement agencies.
An arrest warrant was approved Nov. 5, and officers took Colby into custody that afternoon without incident, police said.
Colby was charged with second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias; second-degree breach of peace; second- and third-degree criminal mischief; reckless driving; engaging police in pursuit; failure to obey an officer’s signal; and failure to display registration plates.
He posted a $25,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court Nov. 19.