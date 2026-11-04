Salisbury father charged with manslaughter in crash that killed son

TORRINGTON — A Salisbury father has been charged with manslaughter in a crash that killed his 17-year-old son last year, after state police concluded he was driving more than 100 mph on Amenia Union Road in Sharon before his SUV left the road and struck a house.
Charles Lawrence Teti, 63, was arrested Oct. 29 on charges of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving and failure to drive in the proper lane.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, investigators determined that Teti’s Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling between 107 and 115 mph five seconds before the crash sequence began — on a stretch of Route 41 with a posted speed limit of 40 mph.
His son, Shea Cassidy-Teti, a senior at Kent School who had previously attended Indian Mountain School in Lakeville, was riding in the back seat and died in the Oct. 11, 2025, crash. Shea’s other parent, Aidan Cassidy, was in the front passenger seat. Both parents were injured.
Teti was released last week on a written promise to appear in Torrington Superior Court Nov. 23, according to court records.
State police received a 911 call at approximately 3 p.m. on the day of the crash, with the caller reporting that a vehicle had careened into a home at 35 Amenia Union Road.
Witnesses Alexander and Emma Corner told police that a blue Jeep passed their vehicle at high speed as they traveled north on Route 41 shortly before the crash.
Alexander Corner, according to the affidavit, estimated the Jeep was traveling approximately 80 mph when it crossed into the opposing lane to pass. He told police he remarked to his wife that the driver would likely be unable to negotiate the next curve because of the speed.
The couple lost sight of the Jeep, then pulled over after seeing debris beside the road. Alexander Corner approached the house and tried to help those inside the vehicle while Emma Corner called 911, according to their statements.
Police said the Jeep failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, crossed the double yellow centerline and entered the front yard of the home. It struck a fence and a tree, then a second fence before breaking through an exterior wall and coming to rest inside the house.
Emergency crews worked to free Teti and Cassidy from the vehicle. Teti was flown by Life Star to Hartford Hospital, and Cassidy was taken by Sharon EMS to Sharon Hospital. Shea was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Shea was not wearing his seat belt.
A subsequent vehicle inspection found no mechanical defects that would have caused or contributed to the crash, according to the affidavit. Investigators also reported that the road was dry and that there were no obvious highway defects or hazardous conditions.
The state police reconstruction concluded that Teti’s failure to remain in his lane and negotiate the curve caused the crash, with excessive speed a contributing factor.
Investigators determined that Teti was wearing a seat belt, but neither passenger was. The affidavit states that the passengers’ lack of restraints did not cause the crash but may have contributed to the severity of their injuries.