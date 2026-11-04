Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
crime

Salisbury father charged with manslaughter in crash that killed son

Salisbury father charged with manslaughter in crash that killed son

Emergency responders block Amenia Union Road in Sharon after an Oct. 11, 2025, crash that killed 17-year-old Shea Cassidy-Teti. His father, Charles Lawrence Teti, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with the crash Oct. 29, 2026.

Patrick Sullivan

TORRINGTON — A Salisbury father has been charged with manslaughter in a crash that killed his 17-year-old son last year, after state police concluded he was driving more than 100 mph on Amenia Union Road in Sharon before his SUV left the road and struck a house.

Charles Lawrence Teti, 63, was arrested Oct. 29 on charges of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving and failure to drive in the proper lane.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, investigators determined that Teti’s Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling between 107 and 115 mph five seconds before the crash sequence began — on a stretch of Route 41 with a posted speed limit of 40 mph.

His son, Shea Cassidy-Teti, a senior at Kent School who had previously attended Indian Mountain School in Lakeville, was riding in the back seat and died in the Oct. 11, 2025, crash. Shea’s other parent, Aidan Cassidy, was in the front passenger seat. Both parents were injured.

Teti was released last week on a written promise to appear in Torrington Superior Court Nov. 23, according to court records.

State police received a 911 call at approximately 3 p.m. on the day of the crash, with the caller reporting that a vehicle had careened into a home at 35 Amenia Union Road.

Witnesses Alexander and Emma Corner told police that a blue Jeep passed their vehicle at high speed as they traveled north on Route 41 shortly before the crash.

Alexander Corner, according to the affidavit, estimated the Jeep was traveling approximately 80 mph when it crossed into the opposing lane to pass. He told police he remarked to his wife that the driver would likely be unable to negotiate the next curve because of the speed.

The couple lost sight of the Jeep, then pulled over after seeing debris beside the road. Alexander Corner approached the house and tried to help those inside the vehicle while Emma Corner called 911, according to their statements.

Police said the Jeep failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, crossed the double yellow centerline and entered the front yard of the home. It struck a fence and a tree, then a second fence before breaking through an exterior wall and coming to rest inside the house.

Emergency crews worked to free Teti and Cassidy from the vehicle. Teti was flown by Life Star to Hartford Hospital, and Cassidy was taken by Sharon EMS to Sharon Hospital. Shea was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Shea was not wearing his seat belt.

A subsequent vehicle inspection found no mechanical defects that would have caused or contributed to the crash, according to the affidavit. Investigators also reported that the road was dry and that there were no obvious highway defects or hazardous conditions.

The state police reconstruction concluded that Teti’s failure to remain in his lane and negotiate the curve caused the crash, with excessive speed a contributing factor.

Investigators determined that Teti was wearing a seat belt, but neither passenger was. The affidavit states that the passengers’ lack of restraints did not cause the crash but may have contributed to the severity of their injuries.

Christian Murray
Executive Editor

Christian Murray is executive editor of The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News. A graduate of the Columbia Journalism School, he is a veteran journalist, founding the Queens Post and its network of neighborhood news sites—including the Sunnyside Post, Astoria Post, LIC Post and Jackson Heights Post—and helping pioneer hyperlocal digital journalism in New York City. Before joining LJMN in 2025, he served as managing editor at Schneps Media, overseeing amNewYork, the Queens Courier, the Bronx Times and other local publications. Earlier in his career, Murray was a political reporter for Newsday and a business reporter for Reuters. A native of New Zealand, he says northwest Connecticut reminds him of the landscapes where he grew up—a connection that made the region feel like home from the start.

crime

Latest News

Harding concedes State Senate District 30 to Zimmer

Harding concedes State Senate District 30 to Zimmer

Just as polls close, Former District 30 State Senator Stephen Harding greets supporters at his election watch party at The Abby Restaurant & Bar in New Milford, CT, Nov. 3.

Patrick Stachniak

In an unprecedented midterm election the evening of Nov. 3, Democrats across the country flipped battleground races for federal and local representatives in what has been described as a blue tsunami. The results in Connecticut were no different.

Keep ReadingShow less

Small trout, big lasagna and bad movies

Small trout, big lasagna and bad movies

The Men of CACA. From left, the author, Steve DeSimone, and Tom Gallucio.

Gary Dodson

I recently convened the fall meeting of CACA, which stands for Cinema, Angling and Culinary Appreciation.

This takes place in Phoenicia, New York. We fish all day, make a bountiful dinner, and watch the world’s worst movies.

Keep ReadingShow less
fishing

Sharon ambulance captain carries on family tradition of service

Sharon ambulance captain carries on family tradition of service

Thalia MacMillan

Ruth Epstein

SHARON ­— Whether it’s in her professional work or her community volunteerism, Thalia MacMillan strives to advocate for others. She developed that instinct from her many family members who also have the same calling.

Many in the region know her dad, Stanley MacMillan, who served for decades as a building inspector and fire marshal. Her mother, Grace Kandefer, was a longtime nurse at Sharon Hospital. Both were active volunteer first responders. Her brother Stanley MacMillan, Jr., is a member of the Sharon Fire Department.

Keep ReadingShow less
people
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Sharon plans replacement of West Cornwall Road bridge

Sharon plans replacement of West Cornwall Road bridge

SHARON — The Board of Selectmen and Planning & Zoning Commission have approved new plans to replace the West Cornwall Road bridge over Pine Swamp Brook, just south of the historic covered bridge over the Housatonic River in West Cornwall.

The project has been in the works for three years after a survey determined that the structure was nearing the end of its intended life-span. After passing the P&Z commission, the project now only needs approval from four property owners near the site to begin the bidding process.

Keep ReadingShow less
infrastructure

Salisbury Forum links science, religion and Earth’s future

Salisbury Forum links science, religion and Earth’s future

From left, Sam King, Mary Evelyn Tucker and John Grim discuss how religion and science can be used to address environmental challenges on Oct. 30.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — Religious scholars Mary Evelyn Tucker and John Grim and environmentalist, writer and former Hotchkiss teacher Sam King delivered a presentation at The Hotchkiss School Friday, Oct. 30.

Sponsored by the Salisbury Forum, “Change the Story, Change the World: A New Vision for an Ecological Era” explored how religious tradition and modern science can be used together to address environmental and spiritual challenges.

Keep ReadingShow less
salisbury forum

Backgammon group adds ‘Pizza and Play’ at White Hart

Backgammon group adds ‘Pizza and Play’ at White Hart

Playing backgammon at the Saturday session at Le Gamin in Sharon are front, Jennifer Dowley and Harding Bancroft. Behind them are Michael Lonergan and David Dabill.

Ruth Epstein

Like pickleball enthusiasts who just can’t get enough of the game, those who love backgammon are eager to play as often as possible.

With interest growing, Backgammon of Northwest Connecticut has added a third location for its weekly gatherings.

Keep ReadingShow less
community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.