NORTH CANAAN — Residents in North Canaan and Falls Village have taken down signs bearing the name Patriot Front, which the Southern Poverty Law Center classifies as a white nationalist hate group. Connecticut State Police said they referred two incidents to hate crimes investigators.

On Nov. 2, a Troop B sergeant spotted a sign on a utility pole near Route 7 and North Elm Street. State police contacted the utility company, which took down the sign.

State police said they alerted the resident troopers in North Canaan and Salisbury, along with other troopers assigned to Troop B.

On Nov. 3, North Canaan residents Mary Riccardelli and Dean Saccardi spotted a sign near Canaan United Methodist Church and took it down. It read, “Strong families, strong nations” and displayed a white father, mother and child.

The two brought the sign home and repainted it with a message about community unity. “We’re gonna make it into a positive message about the community and unity as a nation,” Riccardelli said.

“This is messed up and not something that we should respect or keep on a pole in our town. We don’t have any room for that,” she said.

Some residents painted over a Patriot Front sign that had been removed and plan tohang it back up to spread a message of positivity and community. Provided

In its manifesto, Patriot Front says American identity is inherited through ancestry. It advocates for the preservation of white European culture.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, Ted Perotti, a North Canaan resident, noticed a sign by Bunny Maguire Park. It read, “Defend American Labor Patriot Front US.”

Perotti returned with Max Vadakin, his co-director at CanaanTV, and filmed as they removed, tore up and discarded the sign.

“When you see something like a hate group starting to put their messaging up, it’s really worrisome for us when we care so much about this town and what people think about this town too,” Perotti said.

“It haunts me to think of somebody from out of town driving through and seeing these signs and not feeling welcomed in Canaan,” he added.

State police said two more signs referring to Patriot Front were discovered on Nov. 12 near Route 126 and Main Street in Falls Village. They have been taken down.

Police said they referred that incident to hate crimes investigators.

Dave Barger, the Falls Village first selectman and a retired state police master sergeant, said about half a dozen signs had been taken down around the town.

Barger said he stood by the statement on the town’s website that reads, “Falls Village is committed to nurturing a welcoming community that respects the dignity and humanity of all of its neighbors and residents –regardless of race, ethnicity, nationality, age, economic status, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, or differing abilities.”

State police said Troop B received no reports of similar signs in other towns in the Northwest Corner.

Other news outlets reported Patriot Front signs in Tolland earlier this year and have previously reported signs in Winsted, Naugatuck, Westport and Greenwich.

In North Canaan, Democratic Town Committee Chair Chris Jacques alerted First Selectman Jesse Bunce to the signs.

The following day, Bunce asked town crews to check all local roads and remove any similar signs they found. Crews found another sign in front of the Canfield Building on Main Street.

“We don’t support anything like this,” Bunce said. “Equal rights to everybody is how I feel.”