Raised in rural Vermont by a carpenter-blacksmith father, Chelsea Miller grew up surrounded by tools and materials that could be transformed rather than thrown away. But it wasn’t until 2011, when Miller’s father became seriously ill, that she found her own way into the family workshop.

“I was living in New York. My dad got sick, and I was just ... trying to figure out what it is I wanted to do with my life,” Miller said. “I just really needed to come back to my center and work with my hands.”

Returning home to spend time with her family, Miller began experimenting with the tools and materials in her father’s workshop. Knifemaking emerged from that period of uncertainty and improvisation.

“I make kitchen knives by hand right here in Falls Village, and I forge them from reclaimed horseshoe rasps,” said knifemaker Chelsea Miller, whose signature blades retain the distinctive textured teeth of the original rasps. The high-carbon steel is shaped, heat-treated and sharpened, then paired with wooden handles, giving each knife a unique character and a visible connection to its former life.

Her work has attracted national attention, with features in The New York Times, Saveur, Food & Wine, Robb Report and Bloomberg.

For holiday shoppers, Miller offers a range of distinctive gifts, from paring knives starting at 120tohandmadebutterknives(250), cheese knives (350),asignaturechefknifewithawalnuthandle(375) and steak knives ($500 to $700). Combining beauty and function, her knives make thoughtful gifts for home cooks, food lovers and collectors alike.

Miller has also begun making hand-carved cutting boards, carrying on another part of her family’s woodworking tradition. “All the wood comes from where I grew up,” she explained. “Maple, oak and ash that are all from wood that my dad milled.”

While she does sell her knives at 100 Main in Falls Village, much of Miller’s inventory is made to order, so shoppers should allow additional time for production and delivery.





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