For holiday shoppers who love the thrill of the hunt, Sharon’s Bargain Barn offers a treasure trove of possibilities, where the perfect gift might be a vintage necklace, an antique serving dish, a piece of art or something wonderfully unexpected.

Tucked behind the Good Neighbors building on Low Road, the year-round thrift shop is packed with an ever-changing assortment of clothing, jewelry, antiques, books, household goods, furnishings and collectibles. With prices ranging from pocket change to a few hundred dollars, there’s something for nearly every taste and budget.

“We have items from $0.25 to $200,” said manager Heidi Haskell, who has been running the shop “pushing 10 years I think.”

More than just a place to find bargains, the Barn has become something of an unofficial community center, where regulars stop by to browse the latest donations, catch up with neighbors or simply hang out. Shoppers have been known to travel from as far away as Maine.

3 Low Road, Sharon, Conn. • thebargainbarnsharonct.com • 860-364-5202

Lots of stocking stuffers and more! Natalia Zukerman

Operated by Tri-State Public Communications, the nonprofit organization behind Robin Hood Radio, the Bargain Barn is also preparing for a new chapter. Haskell said the shop will remain open through Christmas before moving to the white house next to Le Gamin in Sharon.

“We’re really hopeful it’ll be ready by then,” said Haskell, “but things are looking good.”

For now, holiday treasure hunters can visit the Bargain Barn at 3 Low Road, Sharon, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations are accepted those days from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.