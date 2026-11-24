Cedar Closet specializes in gently used clothing for children of all ages. The store, which opened in March just off Academy Street, is offering coupons and a raffle drawing as part of its end-of-year specials. Books, toys and a variety of gifts are available in addition to clothing, with prices ranging from $5 to $25.
Store manager Francesca D’Allessandro said the raffle winner will receive a holiday basket filled with clothing, toys and books.
Cedar Closet is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
3 Factory Lane, Pine Plains, NY • facebook.com/people/Cedar-Closet/61586839633698