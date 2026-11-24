At Dutchess Trading Company in Millerton, the home goods and clothing boutique in the former Terni’s building, the holidays mean new inventory. First and foremost are the Wool Warmers by Christophe Pourny. The 100% wool slippers were identified by proprietor Jason Jobson as one of the season’s bestsellers. They’re available for $64.

DTC is also the area’s only supplier of Filson outerwear. Filson is famous for its thick jackets and vests, available at Dutchess Trading Company for $165 to $400. The brand is a reminder of the building’s past: Filson was on the shelves back when it was Terni’s, too.

Other holiday offerings include luxury matchbooks from England for $18, a variety of candles and cards and new merchandise from the Sharon Land Trust. A portion of the proceeds from the latter’s sales will go directly to supporting the land trust.

42 Main St., Millerton, NY • dutchesstradingco.com • (518)592-1063