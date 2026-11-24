When winter winds blow, Norfolk, the Icebox of Connecticut, becomes a cozy haven.

Celebrate the season at the 2026 Norfolk Holiday Stroll on Saturday, Dec. 5, from noon to 8 p.m. Local businesses open their doors to welcome visitors for a festive day of holiday shopping, local makers, vintage collectors, bakers, crafters, artisans, food demonstrations and good cheer. Norfolk nonprofits and community groups offer activities, while pop-up shops add a little spice to the punch!

Begin the day at the Norfolk Hub, 2 Station Place, where members of Norfolk Artists & Friends will display their work, then stroll up to the cheerful Icebox Café for a cup of great coffee, Rishi tea or its signature homemade shortbread.

Peter Crippen and Marinell Madden-Crippen opened the café, which serves breakfast and lunch, in December 2024. It quickly became the heartbeat of the town.

For holiday shoppers, a gift card to the Icebox Café makes a perfect present or stocking stuffer, whether for soup and sandwiches with friends, a loaf of Peter’s famous sourdough bread or the café’s Sunday morning cinnamon buns.

Another seasonal favorite is the café’s rich fruitcake, offered only at Christmastime. Peter explained that his mother, now in her 90s, uses fresh ingredients and a little help from her grandson Rex to create this traditional holiday treat.

“Mrs. Crippen’s Fruitcakes were a traditional gift during the holidays from our grandmother Mary Crippen in Litchfield. Our mother Sylvia Crippen has continued the tradition of making these delicious bourbon molasses fruitcakes.”

Each luscious fruitcake costs $22.

10 Station Place, Norfolk, Conn. • 860-671-0005 • Instragram:@icbxcafe