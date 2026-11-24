Flora Vintage offers the thrill of discovery as shoppers find something unexpected and delightful to bestow upon friends and family as holiday gifts. Newly opened on Franklin Avenue in Millbrook, the welcoming shop is definitely worth a look.

Owner Brooke Savona has devoted years to traveling, collecting and connecting with creative minds in fashion, design and art. The result is a business rooted in nostalgia, craftsmanship and care for clothing and objects that will become heirlooms.

These are pieces with a past, collected for the present — unique finds that carry stories.

“These are my favorite things,” Savona exclaims, noting that the shop is organized by gift category: pantry, garden, jewelry, home and table, apothecary, office and stationery, and clothing.

Leila Hawken

Embroidered canvas bag:$75-85

Found in the shop’s floral and garden section, these charming bags are embroidered by the owner’s mother, Beth Savona.

“They are really fun and great for visiting the local farmers markets,” Brooke Savona said, recommending the bags as a gift idea.

Daisy chain necklaces. Leila Hawken

Daisy Chain Necklace: $150-220

Vintage glass beads combine to create charmingly modern daisy chain necklaces made by Icky Beads of Portland, Maine.

Hand-knit fish: $95-110

These delightful fish, created by Karen Angelo of Sherman, Connecticut, come in a variety of sizes. They can serve as whimsical wall hangings or function as trivets.

Flora Vintage offers delightful gifts for friends and family. Leila Hawken

Vintage Cotton Nightgowns from France: $110-185

Sourced from the south of France, these charming cotton nightgowns date back to the early 1900s, each one unique in design. The nightgowns help define Savona’s vintage collection. She added, “It’s really for someone else to love today.”

Hand-woven wall hanging: $2,400

Local weaver Alexandra Kohl of North Salem, New York, has created this horsehair and cotton wall hanging, just one of the equestrian-themed offerings in the shop.





3300 Franklin Ave., Millbrook, NY • floravintage.co • 845-677-4035 • Instagram: @flora_vintage_

